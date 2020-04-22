We Rank Mario Kart Games, Fish to the Best

For almost thirty years we have been driving as maniacs, questioning the meaning of justice and ending friendship in Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. So why not finish some others to try and rank these games from worst to best.

That’s why Pecking’s order is, after all.

The series has evolved over the years, from a simple racer based on the Mushroom Kingdom to a type of Smash Bros. motorized, drawn in pilots and tracks through the Nintendo universe. And as it gets older, it gets bigger, going from a simple karting game to something that already has quads, motorcycles, hovercars and even two-seater mobile weapons platforms.

As is often the case with Pecking Orders, the idea here is not really to rank these games from worst to worst, because even those at the bottom of the list are still loaded with fun. We have to put these classics together, to see not only what stands out, but why.

And spoilers: As these games haven’t changed over the years, the design of the course and the novelties matter a lot, especially when it comes to multiplayer, which means that while the list will reflect the idea that “new games do” better. ”It’s far from a procession based solely on the age of a game.

Unlike an earlier version of this list from 2014, this time all staff have been dissenting, which means it is 100% correct, definitive and we will accept no dissenting opinions on the matter.

Note: We excluded arcade games for two reasons, one that we (and you) are very busy with, and also because a lot of its content, from the tracks to the sound effects, is the content recycled from mainline games (in a more literal way than newer console games including older tracks).

