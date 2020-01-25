We put six VERY low-cut outfits in the test to see if they are out for the dance floor - The Sun

ONLY how low are you going? The “big bear” neckline tests your nerve.

Anne Hathaway showed that you can take the plunge last week and still look stylish in a gold sequined dress. And you can always rely on Kim Kardashian to push the boundaries.

Anne Hathaway wonders in this incredible low-cut sequined dress while still looking elegant. Credit: PA: Press Association

The High Street is full of deep V-pillars, but be warned – some are not cut out for the dance floor.

Siobhan O’Connor asked Lucciana Beynon, 18, from North West London, to disable a move in six outfits and pass judgment.

Verdict: 8/10

“There is a bit more coverage compared to other styles, but with enough cleavage you can still see it.”

“At least I can dance without my breasts jumping to the stars.”

This look shows enough cleavage and is still very good for breaking some dance movements

Maroon satin bralet, £ 12, missguided.co.uk – buy now

Brown leatherette skirt, £ 22.99, new look – buy now

Judgment: 4/10

“When my arms go north, my dress goes south – putting my breasts in the spotlight. You can only manage a little shuffle. “

“There isn’t much going on either. I think my towel is bigger.”

You may find this look too revealing, the neckline is the center of attention and you will not feel well on the dance floor

Black mini dress, £ 22, prettylittlething.com – buy now

Necklace, £ 3.99, new look – buy now

Silver heels, £ 36, Topshop – buy now

Judgment: 5/10

“I will glow brighter than the disco lights in this jumpsuit.”

“I can get low without giving others an eye, but a shimmy shows off too much boob.”

With this jumpsuit you are sure to see even at night, but the super low-cut neckline is too much

Pink jumpsuit, £ 38, asos.com – buy now

Black mules, £ 25, prettylittlething.com – buy now

Judgment: 7/10

“Although the neck is a deep dive, the connecting style means that your cleavage is held in place.”

“You may be flashing a little side-boob, but I think that’s fine.”

This fitted dress shows a lot of cleavage while everything is still held in place

Lime shirt dress, £ 30, misspap.com – buy now

Black heels, £ 20, boohoo.com – buy now

Verdict: 8/10

“These push-up tops make it difficult for people to look elsewhere.”

“It looks classier than the other styles, but you have to prevent you from bouncing or flashing too much.”

This stylish look is great, keep in mind that you could flash if you bounce too much

Black body with long sleeves, £ 15, prettylittlething.com – buy now

Tan pants, £ 39, Topshop – buy now

Judgment: 2/10

“This skimpy top leaves little to the imagination and while the fabric is satin, it slides down with even the smallest twist.”

“A night out would bring a lot of embarrassing spreads.”

The bralet does not look good if he slides down while dancing, watch out for toe panties

Pink crop top with tassels, £ 30, misspap.com – buy now

Black jeans, £ 29.99, Mango – buy now

Black heels, £ 20, boohoo.com – buy now

