We pick winners for week 17 of the 2019 NFL season

During the 16 weeks, the NFL season as one of the most efficient betting markets in the world offers many opportunities for handicappers. Week 17, however, is a very different beast, with a mix of uncertainty in games that matter and apathy in games that don't.

Therefore, it is advisable to stay within yourself in the last week of the regular season and keep the possible damage as low as possible. Let us all be careful out there and save at least some of the ammunition for the upcoming postseason.

Before we get to the slate, let's see where we are for 16 weeks.

Week 16: 2-3

Season 2019: 46-39-1

Cincinnati Bengals (+3) via Cleveland Browns

I can't imagine collecting points on the street with this Browns team. The season is over in Cleveland and they are still the public side here. On the other hand, the Bengals should be ready for this game and should not fall out of the first draft slot even if they win. Sounds like a recipe for an outsider.

New York Jets (+1.5) via Buffalo Bills

The Bills, trapped in the 5 seeds no matter what happens this weekend, could play their starters in this game for a while, but the jets should be upbeat. This is one of those times when I feel like this is the game, although I have to admit that it is difficult to win the jets with less than one field goal. Just fire.

Baltimore Ravens (+2) via Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson is not playing. Mark Ingram neither. I get it. The Ravens should still not be two-point outsiders, even if the Steelers have something to play. Duck Hodges doesn't scare me much and John Harbaugh is a legendary pre-season coach. This is not exactly the same thing, but it might as well be.

New York Giants (+4.5) via Philadelphia Eagles

Don't you think the Giants want to play spoilers this week? The Eagles are likely to win, but Philly has been untrustworthy this season and New York has more than one field goal. Let's rock.

Seattle Seahawks (+3.5) via San Francisco 49ers

We've been against Seattle most of the season and I still don't really buy the Seahawks. In this game, the whole world is on the 49ers after seeing what the Seattle injury report looks like. Give me Russell Wilson who catches more than three at home. It may not be nice, but I want to be the opposite of everyone else, and it helps to have the best player on the field.

