We pick winners for week 16 of the 2019 NFL season

Loading...

The NFL season comes to an end when Saturday games begin this week. That said, it's time to prepare for the playoffs, but before we get there, there are more options and we want to take advantage of them. In week 15 we kept the train going for another 3 to 2 weeks, and although the board is a bit strange in week 16, this is the goal again.

Before we get to the slate, let's see where we are for the entire season.

Week 15: 3-2

Season 2019: 44-36-1

Come and get these winners.

Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers under 45 points

The games on Saturday are actually pretty strong, which is good if you just watch good football. However, this is the only choice that is strong enough to give in this room. I would lean against the rams, especially if you can get a full landing, but this feels like a stone fight. I trust both defenses more than the offenses in this game, and increased familiarity (with a split game) usually leads to an even better execution of the defense. Eventually the line moves down, though most of the tickets arrive at the end. We know what that means.

Tennessee Titans (+3) via New Orleans Saints

The entire universe is on the saints after their dominant victory on Monday. That makes sense, especially if New Orleans is the better team in this game. Still, we love to fade the public, and with the full three points, the titans are the only side that plays. I'm a bit of a Tennessee skeptic, as the game showed last week, but this is a lively team with the motivational advantage in this game. Give me the outsider.

New York Jets (+3) via Pittsburgh Steelers

That's awful! The jets are not very good and the Steelers need this game. However, the line still indicates the value for the jets, and there is a sharp rift in the way the bets look in this game. The public will be in Pittsburgh. The sharp ones will be on the jets, especially the full three. Give me the points in a game that profiles itself as a bad slug festival. We play the number.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7) via Atlanta Falcons

We were all over the hawk last week with (very) positive results. In this game, Atlanta was clearly prepared (and motivated) and they took care of the business. However, the hawks should never put seven points against anyone, and that is the cornerstone of this selection. Jacksonville is not very good at football and I think the hawks should be preferred … but the number is just too high.

Philadelphia Eagles (+2) via Dallas Cowboys

Everyone is back on the cowboys. We had it with great success last week and it would be logical to think that Dallas would be doing business with NFC East this week. The hatred of Philly has gone too far, however, and this line number has become unbalanced. The whole world is in Dallas. We are not.

, (tagsToTranslate) sports (t) nfl