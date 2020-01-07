We need less talk about political acceptance of the Golden Globes and more celebrity-style activism Jane Fonda

Loading...

Yes, Hollywood grand prizes are unnecessary measures of the value of individual films. But with this week’s Golden Globes ceremony, the question has turned into a more useful question: can ceremonies serve as useful political platforms in which famous people give voice to questions important that can be ignored by mainstream media or obscured by the state? At the Globes, many renowned actors defied the provocations of host Ricky Gervais not to talk about social and political issues (due to the apparent hypocrisy of their corporate streaming offers): Joaquin Phoenix preached the importance of taking action to save the planet by eating vegan and avoiding private planes; Michelle Williams talked about reproductive rights; and after thanking Hulu, Patricia Arquette pleaded for people to vote in 2020 for a better future. Each of these speeches, although well-intentioned, urgent and well-founded in fact, was not revolutionary; they preached electoral politics and individual action as tools for effecting change rather than for community organization and collective unrest.

To be fair, Williams nodded to the community with an emphasis on electoral politics. But in doing so, she wrongly asserted that it is in the interest of all women to vote for progressive candidates. In fact, that is not the case – as we have seen with the 47% of white women who voted for Trump, many women, especially middle-aged white women, will find it up to them to vote. for empire, conservatism and state violence because their wealth and proximity to white male power will protect and advance them.

It is these women who, even if they are not deprived of abortion, may have no personal reason to protect reproductive rights – they will be able to obtain an abortion regardless of the law and deliver with minimal risk in a private hospital. These are women who could make fun of other women in hijab on the train, deplore the presence of homeless people in their neighborhood or drive their queer child out of the house. These are women who are unlikely to fight for someone other than themselves, cannot see much beyond their individual circumstances and concerns, and are decidedly not part of a collective whole but whiteness or wealth. Sometimes it will mean voting for Republican and far-right candidates, and sometimes it will just mean voting for Democrats who support conservative politics like huge military budgets and strict immigration law enforcement. In any event, the progressive coalition that Williams imagines is not and cannot be based solely on identity.

And while the challenge of Ricky Gervais via the insistence on a progressive political speech can only be a clear net, the positions that Phoenix, Williams, Arquette and others took at the ceremonies are actually quite tame compared the activism of celebrities from older generations. Take, for example, Marlon Brando sending Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at the 1973 Oscars to refuse his Oscar for best actor and talk about the brutalization of the American Indian community by the United States. The crowd booed, and later in the ceremony, actors like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood made it a point to challenge action by emphasizing the power of the American Empire as described in the movies.

Brando was known for using his stardom to highlight the voices of marginalized people – he sought to be helpful by listening and participating, and did not assume that his fellow artists had individual reasons for being on his side. Jane Fonda risked her career and public profile for anti-war activism during and after the Vietnam War, and is now missing award ceremonies for leading climate change protests in D.C. with other celebrities. And most impressively, Muhammad Ali conscientiously objected to the fighting in Vietnam, was arrested and convicted, stripped of boxing titles, and throughout it debated white students on imperialism and the fight against domestic darkness.

All this to say that talking about individual responsibility is simply not enough. Voting is not enough. Eating vegan and taking out your private jet is not enough. Like ordinary people with relative power in society, celebrities of the day must be prepared to risk their privileged positions in order to effect any gradual change. And they must do so as members of the public by placing their bodies in public spaces – using these bodies to protect vulnerable people, for example, risking the arrest of those who simply cannot – and by disputing the complacency of their peers rather than providing them with yet another harmless proclamation to gently applaud at dinner. Radical and meaningful celebrity activism has already been done before, and, if Hollywood is to transcend the hypocrisy attacks of ghouls and cynics during a period of real crisis, should be redone.

