We must talk about ‘Cloud Neutrality’

We have talked about net neutrality for many years – the idea that companies providing access to the Internet should not block, slow down or otherwise obstruct unfair traffic, even if that traffic competes with their services. But there is an even bigger problem and it’s time to talk about it: cloud neutrality.

“Although the name sounds soft and airy,” write Microsoft President and General Adviser Brad Smith and co-author Carol Ann Browne in their recent book, Tools and Weapons: The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age, “the reality is cloud a fort. ”Their introduction describes the modern miracle of the data center: a climate control of 2 million square feet, consisting of colossal electric generators, diesel fuel tanks, battery rows and bulletproof doors. call our digital life: thousands of machines connected to the fastest possible internet connections, offering external storage and computing power to companies that otherwise could not afford the hardware for all that storage and computing power.

Smith and Browne cheerfully note that Microsoft manages or rents out more than 100 of such facilities in more than 20 countries and hosts at least 200 online services. Each data center costs hundreds of millions of dollars to build and many millions more to maintain; and you can hardly build a successful new business without them. So thank goodness for Microsoft, right?

The book wants to portray this power and power as both a source of wonder and an activating characteristic of the modern economy. For me it reads as a threat. The cloud economy exists to the pleasure and continuous profit of a handful of companies.

The internet is no longer the essential factor of the technical economy. That title now belongs to the cloud. But at least the internet infrastructure was publicly funded and subsidized. The government can lay down rules about how companies should treat their customers. Whether and how these rules are set and enforced is not yet the point. It’s possible.

That is not the case with the cloud. This infrastructure is solely in the hands of a handful of companies with hardly any supervision. The potential for abuse is huge, whether it is snooping through trade secrets or simply blocking, delaying or impeding the transfer. Nobody seems to think about what could happen if these colossians decide that it is against their interests to have all those barnacles on their flanks. They should be.

Almost every modern technology company pays to outsource all or part of its storage and computer services to the cloud. With this setup, startups can be created with very little overhead and large companies can work more efficiently by avoiding investments in physical hardware. It has produced a generation of companies that intend to use the cloud to offer everything as a service.

But turn that transaction around and you realize that the companies that actually built and operate the cloud are basically incubating their competition. A simple example? Netflix runs its streaming video product on the cloud-based Amazon Web Services; indeed, it was widely praised for saving money by going “all-in” on AWS in 2009 and 2010. Amazon started its own streaming service in 2011. The two have been around for ten years now, but how long will the famous ruthless Amazon that endure situation?

The problem is that only a few have the resources to replicate the cloud infrastructure if the landlords suddenly engage their tenants.

The three largest cloud providers in the world are Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Together they have spent tens of billions of dollars on data center infrastructure. And to be clear, they have benefited considerably from those investments. Last week, Alphabet first unveiled its revenue from cloud services: it represents nearly $ 9 billion of the company’s $ 37.57 billion in quarterly earnings, more than 50 percent compared to 2018. Amazon’s AWS activities earned nearly $ 10 billion, and Microsoft’s Azure company earned nearly $ 12 billion. Cloud computing was a market of $ 141 billion in 2018.

