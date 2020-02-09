“We love snow and winter!” Storm made it rough on the roads, fun for children on the sledding hill

MENOMONEE IS FALLING – Snow fell steadily over southwest Wisconsin Sunday, February 9 – causing road problems while bringing joy to children who enjoyed it.

The snow fell hard from Sunday morning and only really let go until Sunday evening. Many reported in a rough state on Sunday afternoon.

“I take my time,” said Kwami Barnes. “I attached myself. I wondered if it even plowed today. It has been that bad. “

The cameras of FOX6 recorded many vehicles that slid off the road or died in the snow.

“Driving from Milwaukee to Menomonee Falls has been smooth and slow,” Barnes said.

At C&R Hardware in Slinger, whiteout conditions had no influence inside.

“We have been busy all winter,” says Jake Rosenkranz, owner of C&R Ace Hardware. “We have sold almost all of our shovels. We are now ordering our second supply of salt for the year.”

Rosenkranz said it was difficult to keep shelves in stock.

“We are sold entirely from snow blowers,” said Rosenkranz.

Although the weather was a headache for some, the picturesque snowfall brought joy to many.

“I think the snow is great because it makes the winter more pleasant,” said Brooke Stanley.

Rotary Park was filled with sleds such as Stanley and her younger brothers and sisters.

“Very quick!” said Evelyn Stanley.

The kids loved going down the hill and after that a literally tough fight.

“It’s super fast, and it’s kind of hard to get up,” Aubrey Damato said.

“We love snow and winter!” said Carlee Carini.

Although the roads were considerably better on Sunday evening, we hope you could relax and enjoy the snowfall from your couch!

.