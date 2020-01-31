We like to shop in retail: Newmark plays against the current

The fund manager, which Langford leads with co-founder Simon Morris, controls nearly $ 1 billion in assets, including the Como Center in South Yarra, the Brandon Park Shopping Center and the Chadstone Homeplus Homemaker Center.

According to Langford, the company’s investment philosophy is not to take advantage of the currently weak retail environment, but rather to buy good properties that stand the test of time and enable management to increase their earnings.

“There is an arbitrage between what is there now, what you [tenants] want and what you can do, and so we can increase income,” he said.

“We are very happy to buy retail as an industry, but that does not mean that we will buy retail in any form anywhere. It’s pretty obvious that the good guys are doing well and growing well and there is damage to the edges. “

This contrary strategy is resilient in the face of retail headwinds. Newmark’s more mature funds achieved an average return of around 17 percent.

The syndicator has seven established funds, the majority of which focus on individual assets, such as: B. the large Jam Factory complex in Prahran, which is currently undergoing extensive renovation.

The Newmark Hardware Trust, with the Warragul property located alongside three other Bunnings properties in Launceston, Lake Haven, and Maroochydore, is an open-ended fund with an expected 6 percent return.

“We are aiming for a few more single asset funds. We want another open fund next year, so we’re working on a number of options for this second open fund, ”said Langford.

While the hardware fund is somewhat specialized, the next fund would be a mix of diversified assets, he said.

Mr. Langford said that although prices are high and debts are cheap, there are still opportunities in the market.

“We see prices, debts and growth rates that we have never seen before. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never seen an upper limit at this level and a debt at this low level.

“This is a very healthy combination for the commercial market right now, and it looks like it will stay that way for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Simon Johanson is a business journalist for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

