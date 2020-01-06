We know how to stop your nastiest habit (& start a good one)

Loading...

Emmy Nicholson vividly remembers the day in May when she threw her JUUL out of her bedroom window in Bushwick, New York. The 25-year-old sat on her second glass of Malbec. She lived in an apartment overlooking the neighbour’s back yard, and – although she felt a little bad about clutter, she was desperate to get rid of a habit that haunted her. She threw the USB-like pen out of hand, like a celebrity throwing away the first throw at a baseball game. “It was a bit dramatic,” she says. “But it was worth it.”

Emmy has taken an important step to break an addictive habit that she has been doing for months. But she didn’t stop that day because she was worried about her lungs – it would take months before the first death was associated with vapors, and even longer before health and death-related charges against JUUL were filed. It was a bit more complicated.

In April she saw that her skin was suffering. “I got bad acne, although I never had a long-term problem with it,” she says. “Even my mother noticed. I googled “nicotine effect on the skin” and, sure enough, results appeared. I felt ugly and insecure, and I knew I just had to get rid of it. “So she started to break away from her habit: she went to her hometown in Colorado for a week without her JULY. She also stopped seeing a friend with whom she used to evaporate. Moreover, her favorite JUUL flavor was expensive and no longer available in stores due to a crackdown in 2018 against the entire sheep industry. All this – plus throwing the device out of the window – helped her stop forever.

“I often consider negative habits a knot to undo,” says BJ Fogg, Ph.D., the founder and director of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University and co-founder of the Tiny Habits Academy. “Often the best place to start is not where you think it is. It’s all about pulling the right chord, and that can lead to progress. ”

What is difficult is that we are often talking about a very, very confused knot. It can be stupid to break a negative habit. Researchers estimate that around 40 to 50% of our actions happen every day out of habit. Of course, many of those daily habits are neutral or positive – get up and stumble before Mr. Coffee or grab our toothbrush after the shower. But it shows, our brains are wired to repeat actions. If your power goes out, for example, you still switch on the light switch when you enter a room, even though you know it won’t be turned on. It is a habit, and also a deep-rooted one.

So if you take a bad habit but want to quit, your brain is working against you.

OK, the good news. If you know the tricks, you can break any habit. There are people, including Fogg, who have been studying the inner workings of behavior for decades. They have looked at all the data, they have tested all the weird methods and they know exactly which strings to pull that unravel a very negative habit. And if you try to develop a new, good habit, they also know how to teach you how to deal with positive behavioral changes.

Here is the only big key, according to everyone we spoke to: start small. We know it sounds obvious and boring. But it works. And we mean small. Smaller than you might think.

In Fogg’s new book, Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything, he says if you want to start flossing every night, start flossing one tooth. Literally one tooth per night. Floss it (we recommend the front) and throw the string away. You’re done.

Fogg says this works because it’s not intimidating – and it doesn’t take much motivation to get it done. When you think about flossing all your teeth, it feels a bit difficult, right? It will take some time and you may need several pieces of yarn and your fingers will become spitty and just … ugh. But everyone can do one tooth. It takes you through the most difficult part of forming a new habit that begins. (Plus, once you’ve started, you can continue and floss more teeth.)

This technique also prevents a second roadblock that causes people to stumble regularly: how hard we are on ourselves when we slip. We are outside that we have not stayed with it and may feel that we have failed. But if it is only one tooth, the stakes are lower, making it more likely that you will get it off after a day or even a week. It is easy to get started again.

It also works for other habits. Do you want to train more? Start with three squats a day. Do you want to eat more vegetables? Start by eating a carrot stick with lunch.

“Too often we convince ourselves that massive success requires massive action,” writes custom expert James Clear in his book Atomic Habits: an easy and proven way to build good habits and break bad habits. “Improvement by 1% is not particularly remarkable – sometimes it is not even noticeable – but it can be much more meaningful, especially in the long term.”

Clear is good: study after study confirms that it is difficult to maintain “major” changes in the long term. (Although it is not impossible. More on that later.)

Bite-sized changes also remove financial barriers that prevent people from making lasting positive changes.

“It can be a challenge for a person with a limited income to find food that he likes and can afford and that is considered healthy,” Fogg acknowledges. “But it comes back to my little method of habits. I recommend starting small. Make a list of all the healthy foods in their price range and go through that list and circle the things they would like to eat. “Change can start with something as small as a list, and can grow from there.

Okay, flossing your teeth is fun, but how do you break a bad habit? Start small again. You try to stop vaping, or after coffee to make coffee or bite your nails. You can assume that you have to try to cut back in small ways. But Fogg actually suggests taking an even smaller step: “Think for yourself, how can I make this more difficult?”

Asking this question helps because it lets you investigate what drives you to use that e-cigarette or give another mug of coffee. Is it a time a day? A friend who encourages you? A place where you go?

For example, your house is full of clues that make us do things every day, says Wendy Wood, author of Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick. Perhaps the first thing you do when you come home is to fall on your couch and hit your pen. If you want to stop this behavior, you can do something to do something else when you walk through the door, such as changing training clothes or washing your hands. If you try to drain the coffee, you can make it harder by buying beans instead of ground, so you have the extra step to use a grinder every time you want a cup.

Wood says changing your directions can help you avoid triggers that make you do what you don’t want, making it easier to break them.

Or, hey, you could move. Author David Sedaris decamped to Japan for three months to quit smoking. The complete environmental change effectively removed all his instructions. “I would recommend it,” Sedaris joked to Jon Stewart during an interview on The Daily Show. “It costs $ 23,000.”

Clear, however, recommends a more measured approach. “Major life changes are rare,” he says. “Most people do not move to Japan or have a baby or take a new job every year. You probably don’t want to wait until you have undergone a radical lifestyle change to make a positive change in your habits. The “1% better” approach is therefore much more useful for daily improvement. ”

Another tip: be open to change your mind about which habit you are trying to dump or form. Suppose you want to start running. The fact is that you will not stay with it if you hate it – including the way your breasts bounce and your thighs abrade. If you are too attached to this specific goal, you will probably try it for a while, feel miserable, decide that it is not worth it, and then stop.

A better strategy is to get a few reasons why you want to pick up or drop a habit. Suppose you want to run because you want to exercise more. Your BFF is a jogger, so you want to take her to the park paths with her. You crave more fresh air. But then you notice that you hate running. You still have options that feel like a win. You could turn to another form of exercise, perhaps even one where you go out or be with friends, such as walking. “Whatever you do, it must match your wishes and values,” explains Judy Ho, Ph.D. and author of Stop Self Sabotage. “Just because a goal is good for your friend doesn’t mean it’s good for you.”

Brooklynite Rachel Joyce, 34, used Ho’s strategy when she decided to meditate a few years ago. She tried to incorporate it into her daily routine, hoping that it could improve her mood, reduce her anxiety and increase her self-confidence. But it didn’t feel completely true to her personality, and she couldn’t keep up. She looked in the mirror and tried to think about what would otherwise make her feel the same way. The answer: Lipstick. “Mindfulness is great and everything … but it doesn’t really feel inherently authentic to who I am,” she says. “But something that does the same for me is wearing lipstick. So on days when I feel down and meditation seems a daunting task, wiping my favorite mauve Fempower Beauty lipstick is easy … It goes back to the fact that it feels like “me.” “For Joyce, this little act gave her the same outcome she hoped to meditate – it was just another means than the end she wanted.

Fogg agrees that there should be a habit or lead to something that you want. “Instead of doing something that you think you should like to make your bed in, you go for the things that you’re excited about,” he says.

Another way to think about it: you don’t just change your behavior – you change your identity, says Clear. You don’t take the habit of running. You become a runner. It is an important distinction. If you just want to get into the habit of running, you might lose steam or have a “now what?” – Do this regularly after a few weeks. If you have assumed the identity of a runner, you do not.

So these are the general habits: take very small steps; remove bad habit triggers to make it difficult for yourself to fail; be flexible with the details.

This tactic worked for Emmy, who hasn’t bought another JUUL since she threw her e-cigarette out the window. She even keeps a photo on her phone of a particularly bad breakthrough around her chin, marked by a burgundy turtleneck that she was wearing at the time. When she thinks about vape again, she looks at it. “I know it sounds superficial, but I’m single, and how am I going to meet someone when I feel so bad about my skin?” She says. “It’s just not an option anymore.”

