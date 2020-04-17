We hope to be able to live in these impressive hotel rooms

Sometimes you enter a hotel room and the decoration is strange or you get a strange atmosphere from it. Other times, the room is so beautiful that you literally exhale loudly and start planning how you can save all your money so you can stay here again. Whether the room is adorable or elegant, you want to jump for joy that you will spend a few days or even a week here. And suddenly it seems so unfair that you really don’t live here because sometimes, these places are more beautiful than your own apartment or apartment complex.

We hope to live in these amazing hotel rooms. Let’s take a look.

The epic view of the city is part of the experience at Sixty Les

Sixty Les is a cool boutique hotel in the Lower East Side of New York and the decor is very sophisticated and accessible. The epic view of the city becomes part of the living experience in each room, as there are huge windows. The rooms here have soft shades of white and black, and the beds have a very cool feature on the headboards that look like a work of art. And as it turns out, headboards are a real art: according to the hotel’s Trip Advisor page, “the simple images of virtual photographer Lee Friedlander illuminate the bedroom headboards.”

Most of the rooms have an area of ​​325 square feet and are extremely comfortable and we have everything we need: a desk where we can work, a comfortable bed and a wonderful view of this amazing city. The hotel also has a sushi restaurant, and what could be better than that ?!

The fact that this hotel is so close to stunning sights and restaurants in New York makes us want to live here even more: it’s a quick walk from the iconic Russ and Daughter cafe where we can have an epic NYC brunch and we’re also close. Mamofoukou Ko.

Hotel de JoBo in Paris is so cute

When staying in a hotel in Paris, you can definitely expect the room to be so cute and stylish that you want to spend your entire trip there. Sure, of course, you want to explore all the sights of City Of Love, as well as try all the best croissants, but you would also like to hang out here for a long time.

Hotel de JoBo (full name: Hôtel de Joséphine Bonaparte) is one of the most beautiful and exciting hotels. Each room has an incredible design with wallpaper patterns and rich colors that make us want to decorate our own ASAP apartment. According to this review on Trip Advisor, the rooms have a retro atmosphere that really works: “From the charming lobby to the very unique rooms, each with a different theme and decor, you feel like you’ve taken a step back in time. “

As we can see, even the restaurant space has been designed in such a cool way. The bar features cheese and cold cuts among other delicious dishes, as well as elegant cocktails. The use of patterns, painting and dark, rich colors is a lot of fun.

These hotels in New York and Paris have such stunning rooms with such interesting decor that we would live completely here. We would have no problem with that, especially since they are in such amazing cities.

