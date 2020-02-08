“We hope they’re okay:” Cockatoos worth $ 2,000 each stolen from the California pet store

PALMDALE, California – Thieves broke into a pet store in Southern California and left with two cockatoos, each worth about $ 2,000, according to store officials.

Yoda, a white Goffin’s cockatoo and Cleo, a citron cockatoo, were taken by two thieves who broke on January 25 in High Country Feed & Pets in Palmdale after the store was closed.

The Palmdale Sherrif’s Station investigates the theft as a commercial break-in. The station placed a pilot on Thursday, February 6, and encouraged everyone with information to come forward.

Shop assistants offered a cash reward to anyone who could return the exotic birds.

Two people were seen on camera surveillance images from the store that broke the glass of the entrance door and struggled to get the birds out of their cages.

“We just hope they are doing well. There were feathers everywhere and it was a terrible scene to walk in,” Melissa Cambaliza, a salesperson at the pet store, told CNN. “We’ve all created a bond with both birds , so it’s just heartbreaking. “

According to tradition, Cleo, described as a “friendly” bird, was injured by the way she was torn out of her cage.

34,587863

-118.094724

.