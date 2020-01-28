We have to talk about Marian Shved

This year, the young Ukrainian signed late in the window before returning to Kaparty Lviv on loan. Between January and the summer, Celtic fans made YouTube videos of the winger, hoping that Shved would fill a hole in the shape of a Patrick Roberts in our hearts. We have always known that Shved would be mere competition for James Forrest who, like him or not, is the chief on the right. From a distance, however, Shved looked like he might have had something else — a spark of magic that other attackers might not be able to offer.

Unfortunately we have not seen Marian Shved for half an hour halfway through the season. The former Seville youngster has only made a few late replacement performances. The midfielder managed to score in the first of those games, in the second leg of Celtic’s Champions League qualifier against Nomme Kalju. Despite a quick start to his short debut, Shved’s Celtic career has been virtually non-existent.

At this point, many Celtic fans have suggested that Shved’s career with hoops is a lost cause. The idea is that if the manager doesn’t like what he sees from the player in training, why would he play him? Shved was plucked from the sky by former head scout Lee Congerton, whose disastrous legacy at Celtic could very well be completed by the fact that Shved failed to break into the first team. A foreign player has arrived, it has not worked, we will continue. How often have we seen that?

On the other hand, many of the Celtic support believe that we should see much more of Shved and be able to form an opinion about him before he is put on display. This season it was inevitable that “#FreeShved” appears regularly in the responses to the announcement of Celtic’s eleven for a game. The belief is that if we ever thought he was worth a seven-digit transfer, he should be given the opportunity to show what he can do in a game.

The situation has reached its boiling point in recent weeks. Celtic played Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup last Saturday in what would always be a comfortable game for the Celts. Because Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan had both left the club and James Forrest and Mikey Johnston were side by side, the least that Marian Shved could have expected was a place on the couch. However, the Ukrainian was nowhere to be seen on Firhill – which led a number of Celtic fans to believe that his time was up with the Scottish champions. Since then, Shved has also been missing in the squadrons of the match day against Kilmarnock and Ross County.

While all of this is relevant, there are a number of things to consider regarding Shved’s lack of playing time and reasons why we, the Celtic believers, should be more patient with the younger ones. To begin with, Shved is only 22. To put that into context, Shaun Maloney was the same age when he was just starting out playing. It is still a very young age, even in football. We can’t give him forever to impress, but at least let him settle down first. Secondly, he finds himself in a totally different environment than he knows. The huge difference in culture between Scotland and somewhere like Ukraine is easy to forget. His language is very different from English and therefore learning English will be extremely difficult for him (especially if he is learning in Glasgow). Finally, one of the most important aspects is that Shved is far away from his family and friends. The young person has a wife and a very young child. To come to Glasgow and have the pressure of fame in every part of the city while most of your family is not there to help, it must be a huge task.

We do not know the ins and outs of Shved’s Celtic career so far. Some say he didn’t cut it off during training, some say his posture is a problem. From what we saw in his previous club, however, there is a talented player – someone who could give us a real spark in the future.

Yes, the Marian Shved project did not work as fast as we had hoped. However, we must be patient. Hopefully the young person will get a chance before the end of the season and we can look back next year on the positive progress he has made.

What do you think is the best solution for Shved? A loan agreement? A chance on the field? Or is it time to reduce our losses?

Daniel Hayes