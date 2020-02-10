“We have never seen a flood like this before,” the residents say when Storm fights Ciara Wakefield

People at Horbury Bridge pick up the pieces after the village has been hit by floods

The district was ravaged by storm Ciara, and underwater businesses and residents were stranded in their homes.

Floods on Reid Park Avenue in Horbury Bridge.

Horse and Jockey on Horbury Bridge was one of the worst hit with inches of water in the bar and the cricket field behind perfect underwater.

Landlord Paul Robinson: “It was like a river was flowing down the parking lot. First we were joking and making videos. Suddenly he came through the door of the pool room and everyone panicked.

“We closed around 5pm. Water came behind the counter and everything overflowed. We then went up the stairs, there was nothing we could do about it.

“We thought – not again. We had big problems with the toilets and had them done. They spend all the money and it’s just a waste. It’s one thing after another.

David Taylor in his flooded home on Horbury Bridge.

“It took about an hour and a half to get from complete flooding from nothing. This has never happened before. We were never flooded when we had the ship that now belongs to Bosco.”

“But so many people came over or asked if we need a hand. You feel like crying. It’s just so nice.

“People came in and asked for help. We said they can’t do much right now. They told us that’s fine. We’ll be here tomorrow if you need us. The community was great. We can’t . ” knock on people, that made us feel better today. “

One person decided to make the most of the cricket ground, which turned into a lake by going into the water on a Lilo.

Paul and Pauline Robinson in the horse and jockey’s beer garden.

Paul said it looked like he expected the wind to carry him over to the other side, but got in trouble and got stuck in the middle as the gust subsided.

Paul added, “It has to be three feet deep and freezing cold. It’s just crazy.”

Some neighboring streets near Horbury Bridge School were completely covered by water that flowed directly to the ground floor of the houses.

Reid Park Avenue was particularly affected.

Water is pumped on Reid Park Avenue.

The 83-year-old Patrick Harris poured water from his garden the day after his house broke in.

He said: “In the 40 years I have lived here, water has never come into the house. When it started yesterday, we didn’t think it would get into it.

“The fire brigade took great care of whether we needed anything. You can’t blame them.”

David Taylor and Kate Hart have only been living on the street for six months and it is the second time that water has come into their property.

David said: “It is a nice place to live, but this problem needs to be solved.

“We should be at work now, but we’re trying to find accommodation instead.”

Horbury Bridge

Claire Morgan, who works in the village post office, was home on Sunday when the rain started to rain.

She said, “We didn’t expect that at all. It’s the first time that it comes down this way.

“I feel absolutely terrible for everyone whose homes have been flooded.”

Patrick Harris at his home in Horbury Bridge.