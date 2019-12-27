We have improperly charged our phones for all these years – this is the best way

Loading...

Charging our phones should be one of the simplest and simplest tasks in the world.

It's the end of the day and you're just browsing the last part of your phone before falling asleep.

The battery is slowly draining and you know you will need it at full power tomorrow.

So plug it into your charger, leave it near your bedside table and wait until the next morning to see a 100% satisfactory battery.

However, according to Cadex, this is not the best way to charge your phone.

The company, which offers devices that test smartphone batteries, maintains its own Battery University website, which provides helpful tips on how to keep your smartphone's battery healthy.

Spotted for the first time by Business Insider, Battery University warns that charging your phone to 100% or overnight is not the best solution. Here is a list of tips on the best way to charge your phone

Keep the battery between 65% and 75%

As tempting as seeing a battery pack entirely at the top right of your phone, this is apparently not the best solution.

According to Battery University, your smartphone's lithium-ion battery will last longer if you keep it between 65% and 75% charged at all times.

Do not exhaust the battery

This can be very difficult to avoid, but operating your phone until the last drops of battery are left is also a bad decision.

Battery University says that this deep discharge will drain the battery.

Don't charge your phone 100%

He will be the one who could quarrel with many phone users but, according to experts, this can reduce his capacity and shorten his lifespan.

Modern lithium-ion batteries "do not need to be fully charged and it is not desirable to do so".

In fact, it is better not to do it because a high voltage “ requires the battery '' and will eventually exhaust it.

Charge it little and often

This means avoiding charging it overnight, a rule of thumb for most people.

Charging your phone overnight will seemingly cause the most damage to the phone's battery life.

Instead, Battery University recommends plugging it in whenever you can, even for just a few minutes.

Finally, unplug your phone once it is charged.