“We have given up our business career to become climate change activists”

Pippi Durie and Amy Luck share their stories about giving up their city lane and devote themselves to environmental passion projects – and encourage us to follow their new paths without pollution

The planet is in a state of emergency. It is worrying that global temperatures will rise by at least 3 ° C towards the end of the century – twice what climate experts have warned is the limit to prevent serious economic, social and environmental consequences. Reality is inescapable unless the world acts quickly.

For five years, 28-year-old Pippi Durie was a high-earning investment banker for Barclays in London. After becoming more and more concerned about environmental issues, she submitted her notification last September, applied for a master’s degree in environmental policy (which she hopes will lead her to work in a green think tank) and starts for the Flight Free 2020 campaign.

Amy Luck, 27, quit her job as a public public manager and joined forces with two friends to set up a # NoBeef campaign, which shows overwhelming evidence that dropping beef means you cause 95% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, 85% less water consumption and 95% less land load. Amy is now a consultant and is currently investigating land use for Imperial College London and working part-time as a researcher for an upcoming film on climate change. She also works closely with Extinction Rebellion to demand that politicians go further and faster than ever before.

What these women do is important, and these are their stories …

Pippi: “I am a volunteer for Flight Free 2020”

“Working as an investment banker from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. was a major challenge, but I did not feel satisfied because I saw no end goal. I wasn’t working anywhere – except that I had more money.

I wanted to spend my time helping the planet and those affected by the climate crisis, instead of going through the movements of a number-based task. I thought I was at an age when nobody was dependent on me, so when I do it, this is the moment. And so I took a leap of faith and entered my message. It was a frightening time for me because I applied for a master’s degree in environmental science at King’s College London, but I didn’t know if I would get in until after I stopped.

The annual course, which started last September, is called environmental policy and globalization and I give lectures and seminars for three days, and I have to start writing a dissertation in the coming weeks. It was strange to learn again. I remember sitting in a lecture hall at the University of Newcastle – I studied economics – and didn’t really pick it up. Now I really want to learn and I have gone from writing emails to writing essays of 2000 words. I have a student loan that covers course fees, but nothing to live with, so I moved to my friend’s room to pay half my rent. For income, I serve as a waitress in a restaurant and at events for a catering company.

I’m starting to adjust to not having an available income – which means that I can pay less. I don’t eat out that often and I buy second-hand clothes. It’s weird; I have gone from no time and a lot of money to a lot of time and less money. But now I value my time much more on the day. I can take long yoga classes and read books.

Extinction Rebellion has played a major role in my interest in the climate crisis. I went to the protests in October and since then I have been to a number of meetings. I am also a volunteer for the Flight Free 2020 campaign. As I became more interested in the climate crisis, I began to consider my own carbon footprint and discovered that flying is terrible for the planet (aircraft engines emit noise and gases, such as carbon dioxide, that contribute to global warming). I discovered this campaign and sent them an email asking if I could help. I created content for their social media platforms and contacted charity groups asking if they would sign up for the campaign. More recently I have given two presentations, one at an event on climate change and one at Mr Porter, the website for men. I will continue to do more events with them this year.

My parents were somewhat worried when I told them that I wanted to quit my job because I had both a career and financial security. But I don’t regret leaving the business world at all, and I don’t see my life as a sacrifice. I appreciate the opportunity I have to help the planet. “

Amy: “My # nobeef campaign helps to reduce our impact on the planet”

“I have always loved nature, animals and nature conservation, but I couldn’t find a way to make it my career after graduating from the University of Birmingham in 2014, after reading zoology biological sciences.

Instead, I got a job as a head hunter because I could live and work in London with my friends. I learned to stand up for myself, but it was a business world and not personally satisfying at all. I went to a role in public relations, selling for brands like Cadbury on the consumer side, but it wasn’t long before I realized that the role was meaningless to me. I moved to the health and technical side of the company, but I was still impressed and depressed, so I turned in my notification after six months.

I thought I had landed my dream job at The Wellcome Trust, a global health care charity, because there was a chance to complete a graduate program while I was working. I was lucky enough to travel to Africa and South America with the vaccine team, and during this time I learned more and more about the growing impact of climate change and how it affected people around the world.

At the end of 2017 I left to do a master’s degree in public and global health care. I was desperate to try to find a way to help more people. But instead of switching to another job after the year was completed in October 2018, I decided to get some space for a month and think about how I could help the climate crisis with my skills so far. I decided to do the Camino de Santiago – a pilgrim route through France and Spain. Nowadays, people do it to have a break from life, while they still have purpose – I walked 30 miles every day!

When I returned to London, I met a friend who told me he was thinking about starting a beef campaign. We sat down and came up with the concept of the # NoBeef campaign. We wanted to think of a way that people could feel they were doing something positive for the planet, and dumping beef is the most important way to reduce your impact on it.

However, we then decided to focus on universities and schools and asked them to get beef and lamb (the grazing of sheep also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions) from their menus. We try to set up a network of student ambassadors, where we inspire young people to lead the campaign and persuade them to stop delivering it because their voices are more effective than ours. The central catering team at the University of Cambridge has agreed to reduce the beef and lamb that they are selling, and this year we will be contacting many more institutions throughout the country.

#NoBeef is completely voluntary and we have recently set up an umbrella organization to sit on top of the campaign, called Planet A. We held an event in October 2019 as part of the protests against the London extinction and a tree to every British MP, to to encourage them to commit to reforestation and environmental objectives. I have found that it is comforting to participate in the Extinction Rebellion protests because you are close to like-minded people who want to make the same changes. We are simply concerned, passionate people who want the government to listen.

My family supports my involvement with Extinction Rebellion, but I am certainly ridiculed along the way (my mother calls me “Greta”). My friends can sometimes think that I am assessing their lifestyle, but I am not. It is important to me to make individual lifestyle changes to limit my impact on the planet (changing my diet mainly into vegan, avoiding fast fashion and opting for greener modes of transport), but I don’t expect everyone to be able to do that to that extent. If everyone in the world changes even the smallest lifestyle, it sends a powerful message to those in power that we all unanimously want a positive future for the planet. Ultimately, it is the politicians who must make the biggest changes to protect our planet, not the individual. “