We get a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for a Hellcat pick-up for some reason: Report

The Dodge Durango, an SUV that has always been around, is said to be the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat at the upcoming New York Auto Show. Although I am not someone who complains about more than 700 hp, I am confused by the application here.

The current Dodge Durango has been in production since 2010, with its newest facelift way back six years ago. But in a typical FCA way, Dodge is not yet done with the Durango. Motor Authority claims that its sources have confirmed that the Durango gets its most powerful trim to date when the SRT Hellcat model appears at the New York Auto Show in April.

Take the purchase of Motor Authority with enough salt to clear a winter road, but a Dodge ad from this past weekend seems to indicate that the Durango Hellcat is real. View the Hellcat logo on the fender, which looks like it could be from a Durango, around 17 seconds in the ad:

Here is the framework:

Dodge would not place a Jeep in one of its brand advertisements and neither the Charger nor the Challenger Hellcats have fenders or wheel arches with a travel distance as shown. It also does not match the current Ram 1500.

If the sourcing is good and the advertisement contains a Durango, then it is probably a very similar setup as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, because the Grand Cherokee already shares a lot with the current Gen Durango. That means a 707 hp supercharged V8, an 8-speed car and four-wheel drive. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk starts at $ 86,900, so the Dodge can come around a similar price.

But the spirit of the Jalopnik team went to one place: this all raises the question why we get a Durango Hellcat before we ever get a Ram Hellcat. Is there really a better business case for placing a large engine in a ten-year-old model versus one of the best-selling pickup trucks such as the Ram 1500?

I think that any higher margin on a Durango right now is just pure money in the pocket of the company, so they don’t have to worry about losing money. Perhaps much of the work had already been done for the Grand Cherokee, so it’s easier than doing a ram. It also raises a lot of questions about the verdict of not selling Americans a 700 hp truck.

