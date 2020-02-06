We found these ergonomic Tempur-Pedic pillows for sale for super cheap

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Time for a pillow that is specially designed to help you relax.

Image: Tempur pedic

TL; DR: Grab a pair of sturdy Zs with the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR neck support cushion for $ 40.76. Normally $ 99, you save 59%.

Are you a logger or a restless throw-and-turn type? Do you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated every morning, or do you always feel like a zombie that can barely function?

It is clear that no two people sleep the same and some of us get much less than the recommended 7-8 hours of nighttime rest because of the whims of life – and there is only so much coffee that you can drink every 16 hours of your day.

If you can’t get cozy at night and never want to sleep through the night again, it might be time to replace your standard pillow with a pillow that is ergonomically designed for maximum support and comfort. Nothing special, though, but certainly a step higher than the formless blob that has been burdened with for years. You know, the thing that kinks your neck every night, turns your shoulders, gets too hot, and is the reason you’re a low-sleep zombie when the sun is out.

Side and back sleepers rejoice because the preformed shape of the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR neck support cushion provides sufficient relief for stiff neck and tight shoulders, using a close-fitting cushion that was first developed by NASA (ooooh, science!). its original form when not in use.

The pillow is designed to adapt to the individual and helps promote good back alignment so that you can truly relax for a good night’s sleep. As a bonus, the cushion even comes with a washable, removable cover made of quilted cotton, for that double fresh snooze feeling.

The TEMPUR neck pillow is normally available for $ 99, but you can buy one from Amazon for a 59% discount – a total saving of $ 58 and the lowest price it has been since Black Friday.

