We found these cultivation cycles (but we don’t offer any explanation)

An extraterrestrial invasion, a new type of art or just an ornate prank? There is not enough evidence to prove anything and we simply cannot come to any conclusions.

Cultivation cycles have been around for centuries, since the Middle Ages in Europe, and now more of them have appeared in other countries.

Scientifically, it may have been the product of wind movement or lighting strikes. Of course, others point to a more awful reason: paranormal activity. The work of the devil, according to some cautious people. Most agree that aliens may have been involved. Human or not, these are some cool attractions.

To date, the case remains open and for this list, we have collected 15 mysterious photographs of what could be proved by another sphere. Fact or forgery?

Read below and decide as we count photos from unexplained circles of cuts for which we simply do not have answers.

15 Crop Circle Capital Of The World: Wiltshire, England

If farming was an art competition, Wiltshire (which is also Stonehenge’s home) would win first place. Each month, these circles will be created out of nowhere, most of which have provocative, enigmatic patterns that continue to plague farmers and even NASA scientists. What or who does it? Nobody knows.

14 Mayan Diary Cycle Tried to predict the end times

In 2012, a field in Wiltshire was invaded by some unknown forces. They left behind this alarming warning: a Mayan diary of 5,112 years that he believed had predicted the end of the world. For the Maya, the end of the cycle means something scary will happen, although we are grateful that 2012 was another boring year.

13 Perfectly designed symbols that don’t make sense

Surprisingly, most cultivation cycles make no sense at all, and the intricate detail that these unknown “beings” place on these shapes is astonishing. Another possible theory is that these wheat fields are really huge canvas for foreigners to work with to contact us.

12 Alien Crop Circle: Finally decoded

“Beware of fake gift gifts and promises.” The above cultivation cycle was finally deciphered by a scientist in 2002. Note that the “alien” resembles the ET, which has a high probability of being either directed or a large farce by the local community.

11 One of the first cultivation cycles ever recorded on camera

Cultivation cycles date back to the 1600s and only became popular in the 1970s. It caused a stir at the time due to media coverage and the fact that they always appeared next to strange landmarks such as Stonehenge. To date, there is little scientific knowledge about them.

10 A snake swallows the field

The complexity of these cycles makes us believe that there is something different in nature in the game. Notice the photo above. Could a man do this in a day / night without being caught by the hand? According to information, the above cycle concerned 12 tons of grain that will be wasted according to the owner of the field, says Crop Circle Wisdom.

9 foreigners invade Indonesia

Cultivation in Indonesia can be a sign of extraterrestrial conquest, according to the NY Daily News. If the aliens really existed, then the photo above is proof that they may have conquered Southeast Asia. It is only a matter of time before they reach the mainland. However, this is a hip-like cycle.

8 Pi to the 10th digit: Perfectly represented by a cultivation cycle

The aliens are obviously good jokes. Faces, calendars, perfect analogous representations of mathematical equations? Here are some advanced pranks. It took an astrophysicist to figure out the whole shape, based on the segments and angles. The degree of mathematical accuracy is incredible.

7 Most cultivation cycles are radioactive

These shapes are made in such a way that they are huge electromagnetic bubbles. Some tourists have experienced a sensation caused by these magnetic fields. Scientists call it the “Land of Energy” and have proven that these cultivation cycles are large microwave ovens, as the crops inside them are so ugly and emit the same energy as the ovens.

6 In the middle of nowhere

If crooks / pranks are meant to scare the community, why are some cultivation circles appearing in the middle of nowhere in Wilbur, Washington, with a small population of 1,000? The local radio station pointed to a man, but when asked, he vehemently denied the allegations.

5 These cycles continue to become puzzle scientists

Cultivation cycles have been around for centuries, but there is no clear answer to these strange incidents. The first cultivation cycles were based on folklore, the “cutting devil”. Others say the first official crop cycle came from Australia in 1966 after a farmer reportedly saw a flying saucer over his field.

4 Crop Circle tourism is thriving

Every year, thousands of tourists flock to the United Kingdom to see farms. They even have their own “cycling tours” and other strange packages from cultivation book books to DVDs, to cultivation cycle shirts. Some fans are waiting for another night hoping to take a look at new formations.

3 more complex and one of the largest growing cycles

Observe the level of complexity of the above cycle. The cycle took a few miles of wheat, a waste of good harvest. It’s like some kind of home appliance and the level of complexity is god. It’s crazy to think that this actually happened overnight, like all other cycles.

2 In 1974, a team of NASA scientists tried to communicate with aliens, here are the answers they got:

Have we reached the first stage of extraterrestrial contact? Have we opened the gate to an extraterrestrial sphere? Nobody knows, these beings can live among us today. It took 20+ years for foreigners to send a response like the one recorded above, a humanoid portrait.

1 and another next to him:

Just a few meters away from the above circle, another answer seems to be out of nowhere. A strong foreign letter, very advanced, something outside of Star Trek. Some NASA scientists have reportedly translated it. It reads “we are from another solar system”. This may be the closest we can get to the third species.

