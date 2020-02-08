“We feel strong”: B.C pipeline opponents brace themselves for more possible arrests | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It is intimidating the level of violence they bring here to this remote location for unarmed people who have repeatedly stated that we live peacefully on our territory,” Tait said.

“But we feel strong, we feel confident, we feel determined in our position.”

Tait said that when officers arrive, members of the healing center plan to maintain the evacuation notice of the company by the First Nation heiress leaders who say they have not given free, prior or informed consent to the project they are saying that it is contrary to Law’s Law and Law.

RCMP said in a press release that officers entered the first camp just after 4 AM and told those present that the area is now part of an exclusion zone, then gave them the option to leave or be arrested for obstruction.

Six people refused to leave and were arrested, including one who is also being charged with resisting the arrest.

“Several individuals, including members of the media, were transferred but not arrested for security reasons,” the RCMP said.

Nat’s member Jen Wickham, who has been in contact or seen video of people on the spot, said agents arrived and shouted, “RCMP, stay calm, you have 10 minutes.”

An officer also smashed the window of a vehicle where a supporter reported what was happening inside via a radio, Wickham claims.

Those in the camp did not expect they would be arrested because the site was set up on the side of the road and did not in any way impede access to the road, Wickham said.

The Canadian Association of Journalists said it had verified numerous reports that the RCMP threatened to arrest journalists for taking photos.

The association said in a tweet that Canada is not a police state.

“The police do not have the right to control what is being published,” it said.

Opponents in a third camp, between the area where arrests took place and the Unist’ot’s Healing Center, reported that RCMP cleared road obstacles with chainsaws and other equipment on Thursday afternoon. But Wickham said she received no further communication after they reported that the road removal had stopped.

RCMP said Wednesday that they had postponed the enforcement of the B.C. Supreme Court legal order to seek a peaceful solution for weeks, but they had no choice but to follow the court’s orders.

In an interview after Wednesday’s news conference, the British Columbia commander said that Mounties did not expect violence from the pipeline’s opponents.

Vice Commissioner Jennifer Strachan met the heirs in the weeks after the order was issued and said she believed there was still “goodwill” among them.

“I feel that the heirs really strive to ensure the safety of their citizens, and of course ours too. So there is no fear of violence in front of us, but in every situation you come up with a measured approach and you respond based on the behavior that lies ahead, “she said.

A “measured approach” is one in which the front line officers who arrest are unarmed, but they are supported by armed officers who can intervene if necessary, she said.

Eric Stubbs, assistant commissioner, said the RCMP has revised its logistics procedures and changed following media reports of arrests in connection with the same dispute last year. But he said that approaching the situation without arms was not part of it.

“We are in a remote area and we need to make sure we have the equipment we need to be successful,” Stubbs said.

On Thursday, hereditary leaders applied for judicial review of a five-year extension of the Coastal GasLink environmental impact statement issued by the B.C. government.

Coastal GasLink President David Pfeiffer said in an open letter on Thursday that the company is proud of its broad support from all 20 elected indigenous governments along the pipeline path and is disappointed that it has not “found a way to work together for the benefit of the Law” suwet “people.”

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” Pfeiffer said about police enforcement of the order.

He said the company will continue with its construction schedule.

Enforcement began less than two days after the provincial government and First Nation had failed to reach an agreement during talks intended to de-escalate the dispute.

Fourteen people were arrested when RCMP enforced a similar order on the forest road in January 2019. Two people are being prosecuted, while the other charges have been withdrawn.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations issued a statement on Thursday stating that the organization supports the governance and decision-making process of the leaders of the Wet’s Wetet.

“The RCMP is vowed to enforce Canadian law, but Canada must respect the laws of First Nations and Wet’suwet. The highest law of Canada – the Constitution – confirms in Section 35 the inherent rights of First Nations and our right to self-determination. “

– By Amy Smart and Beth Leighton in Vancouver.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

The Canadian press