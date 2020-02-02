“We don’t throw anyone under a bus, we stay together” – Lennon with the opposite approach from Gerrard

The Steven Gerrard threw his players under the buspatter and has been living for two seasons now, so maybe Neil Lennon had a small excavation with the Ibrox manager with his latest comments. And to prove the point, we have a few freshly squeezed insults from Stevie G, who only yesterday threw his foolish players away.

The wheels are starting to come out of the Garrard hype train again and yesterday Aberdeen left Ibrox and wondered why they only had one point instead of all three in a bore. This led Gerrard to distinguish Morelos and Kent in his post-game comments for missing opportunities and not sparking the team. He wondered where his players were missing after registering their first win at Celtic Park in December.

In complete contrast, Neil Lennon defended his players, and James Forrest in particular, for his part in the loss in the Glasgow derby in December.

“James is a big game player and, okay, he didn’t have any of his better games in the 2-1 defeat by Rangers after Christmas, but we sometimes make it too big a problem, really.

“I always think home-grown players are being criticized a little harder for some reason.

“Maybe it has something to do with the fact that he is such a calm child.” There is no controversy around him, no social media – he just comes in, trains, plays his football and goes home again. He is a manager’s dream. “

You can read the full interview with Record Sport

The Celtic boss, who is reputed to be a hothead in the dressing room, really separated himself from manager Gerrard’s style.

“Our supporters need to understand that teams sometimes score against us – it’s our response and every time we’ve admitted this season, our response has been good.

“They don’t panic, there’s no fear, they just keep going.

“We don’t throw anyone under a bus, we stay together, we go back in the game and we win.”

The Bhoys have the opportunity this afternoon to create a gap in the rankings while playing away to the bottom-placed Hamilton Accies. Neil Lennon will look forward to the thunderous start he saw on Wednesday-evening when his team St Johnstone blew away in the first 30 minutes.