We could beat the Kiwis in cricket but they win the challenges of self-confidence

Loading...

When the Kiwis Tom Blundell marked a determined century in difficult conditions, he turned his head back, raised his arms slightly and then recognized his supporters with a wave of bat. There were no badges kissing, jumping in the air and pumping the fist that seems to accompany the success of every Australian. It was a modest recognition that contrasted sharply with the incessant beating of the chest of our players.

Centurion: New Zealander Tom Blundell scored 100 points on day four at MCG.Credit:AAP

None of this suggests that winning a game or reaching a milestone means more to our players than the Kiwis, it just shows how they approach it differently which is, after all, a game. Some of the cricket commentators go on as if a match test was a struggle for life or death, headlines and scathing comments about opposition failure after a victory suggest it. It is equal whenever an Australian team or player "fails". The cries for the head of the culprit demonstrate as much immaturity as the chest shots.

Loading

Like the players, Kiwi supporters seem to have a more balanced approach to the game than their Australian counterparts. Nicknamed the "Black Yaps" by some cars on ABC Radio, they were noisy in their support for their team, whatever the situation. Without being discouraged by the score or by the overzealous security personnel of MCG, they celebrated each Kiwi achievement during the last test with good grace and humor. Simply put, they were there to have fun and have fun. As Kipling once said, they treated "these two impostors", Triumph and Disaster, "all the same". Australian fans are much less forgiving as the recent incidents in AFL, NRL and cricket have demonstrated.

Maybe that suggests something else about our national psyche? A lack of self-confidence that makes us take it too seriously.

For some reason, our neighbors seem to be much more comfortable in their collective skin than we are. They have an anthem that reflects their culture, not that of someone else. They are not afraid to defend themselves on issues such as climate change and, in the past, nuclear weapons. And they have a treaty.

We might well beat the Kiwis in the Sydney Test, but we have a good way to beat them when it comes to defining who we are.

Ned Manning is a playwright.