We celebrate the 30th Hubble Summit by celebrating this Stellar Necklace

It was on this day in 1990 that the Space Shuttle Discovery launched the Hubble Space Telescope into low Earth orbit. To commemorate this important anniversary, NASA and the European Space Agency have released this wonderful Hubble image of two nearby nebulae – vast vessels of clouds and dust in which stars are born.

Few telescopes in history are as recognizable as Hubble, and for good reason. As one of the first space telescopes, Hubble profoundly altered our view of the cosmos, giving us an unprecedented view of planets, galaxies, nebulae, comets, supermassive black holes, and even asteroid clashes in a distant star system. Hubble has also contributed to new cosmological insights, such as the realization that the expansion of the universe is actually accelerating.

After three decades, Hubble is like the Energizer rabbit – it just goes on. To date, it has made about 1.4 million observations and provided data to feed an astonishing 17,000 peer-reviewed scientific papers, according to a Hubble press release. Sure enough, his legacy will continue to reverberate in the scientific communities for decades to come.

Nebula NGC 2014 (top) and NGC 2020 (top left), both located in the Great Magellanic Cloud just 163,000 light-years away. Images: NASA, ESA, and STScI

As it charges annually at the telescope’s anniversary, the Hubble team has released a newly acquired image to show off its capabilities. This year’s photo shows a pair of nebulae: NGC 2014 and NGC 2020.

It is in these cosmic rotational spaces that the stars are born. Gas and dust coalesce under the inexorable influence of gravity; beyond a certain threshold, these masses trigger a nuclear fusion reaction that spreads a star to life.

These two nebulae are parked in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy accompanying the Milky Way. Located about 163,000 light-years from Earth, the Large Magellanic Cloud is relatively close, as the next closest galaxy is Andromeda, 2.5 million light-years away.

NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 are both dominated by stars 10 times larger than our Sun, but they shine only a fraction of the time, expiring after a few million years, instead of the 10 billion years that the Sun will burn.

A nice feature of NGC 2014 – the large nebula in the center of the image – is the bright orbit in its center. This patch is a conglomeration of several bright, heavy stars that have flushed their surrounding gas and hydrogen dust, according to the Hubble press release. These stars produce powerful stellar winds that erode the gas clouds seen at the top and right of the image. The outer borders of the nebula look like bubble-like structures and are called “brain corals,” to which it resembles.

Nebulae NGC 2020 – the incredible bluish exception on the left to the left – has been distorted by a massive star about 200,000 times brighter than our Sun. As the Hubble team explains, it is an example of a class of stars called Wolf-Rayet stars:

They are thought to be the descendants of the most massive stars. Wolf-Rayet stars are very bright and have a high rate of mass loss from powerful winds. The star in the Hubble image is 15 times more massive than the Sun and has released powerful winds, which have swept the area around it. He squeezed out his outer layers of gas, sweeping himself into a cone shape, and exposing his assuring hot heart. The behemoth appears offset from the center because the telescope sees the cone from a slightly inclined angle. In a few million years, the star could become a supernova. The bright blue color of the nebula comes from the oxygen gas that heats to about 11,000 degrees Celsius, which is much hotter than the surrounding hydrogen gas.

Hubble is expected to function for another 10 to 20 years, after which time it will return to Earth’s atmosphere. The telescope has a lot of life in it, but we can already expect its successor: the James Webb Space Telescope, which is due to launch in about a year.

For those hoping to take this photo to your desktop wallpaper, go here to select and download the image of choice.

