“We Can’t Sit Back,” Pittsburgh Penguin’s Report Card vs.. Panthers PHN +

Pittsburgh Penguin’s defender Jack Johnson may have said it best in the TV interview after the game, “I was lucky there.”

Johnson referred to the last second escape in which he may or may not have been guilty of a slash to disrupt the shot. Florida was on the ice in disbelief as the penguins ran off the ice and Penguin’s goalkeeper Tristan Jarry searched for the escape car after stealing two points in the Penguin’s 3-2 win at BB&T Arena on Saturday night.

No, really, Jarry stole one.

The Penguins had to stabilize after their survival against Washington last Sunday and their loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. The previous four periods were not the best of the Penguins. The Penguins grinders, especially the third line with Teddy Blueger, Brandon Tanev and Zach Aston-Reese, did this in the first period, and in the second period the Penguins swarmed in Florida. And much of the third period too.

“As I told the guys after the game, we have to play our toes. We have to work to reach the next goal,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “We cannot sit back and try to defend the leadership.”

The Penguins had only 22 shots and delivered a bushel full of strange pauses during the game.

The Penguins implemented the first half of the rope-a-dope strategy, except for those who were on the ropes and it was not a strategy. Florida provided the daylight for the defender of the Penguins. And Florida passed over as a pack of sled dogs to the Penguins when a musher cracked the whip.

This content is only for PHN + subscribers. Participate for just $ 2.99 a month, or for ONLY TODAY, receive an annual subscription for just $ 19.99!

Join us!

-OR-