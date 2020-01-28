We can't get enough of these extra sturdy combat boots

We love chic stiletto boots as much as the next person, but when really cold weather strikes, we can’t help but tend to look with a little more comfort and stability. Anyone who has fallen head over heels this time of year for lack of a better sentence can confirm that. So when a reconsidered selection of military boots emerged this season, we were more than ready to fit them to size.

And they are re-invented. Although Martens has always been an option, this year the combat boots have seriously stepped up their game. From contrasting stitching and raised cam soles to zebra prints (yes, zebra!), You won’t find boring boots of military quality here. Further on are 19 boots that each have their own flair.

At Refinery29 we are there to help you navigate through this overwhelming world of things. All our market choices are independently selected and managed by the editors. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 can earn commission.

Dr. Martens Leona Temperley Boot, $, available at Urban Outfitters

& Other stories Leather lace-up boots, $, available at & Other Stories

R13 Stack Platform Boot, $, available at Nordstrom

both Gao ankle boots in canvas with lace lacing in canvas, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Zara Leather ankle boots with laces, $, available at Zara

Jeffrey Campbell Cocoon Boots, $, available from Jeffrey Campbell

Rachel Comey Halt Boot, $, available from Need Supply

Topshop Black leather lace-up boots by Alanis, $, available at Topshop

Reformation Sienna Boot, $, available at Reformation

Legres Outsole leather lace-up boots, $, available at Matches Fashion

Topshop ALANIS leather lace-up boots, $, available at Topshop

The row Patty lace-up lace-up boots, $, available at MatchesFashion.com

Bershka Ankle boots with platform sole, $, available at Bershka

Nomasei Slalom Boots, $, available at Nomasei

All saints Brigade Combat Boat, $, available at Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Aniseed Premium suede ankle boots with laces, $, available at ASOS

Charles & Keith Lace-up boots, $, available at Charles & Keith

Havva Mustafa Sports Maxx 86 Utility, $, available from Havva Mustafa

Aldo Piwia Combat Boots, $, available from Aldo

