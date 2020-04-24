We can’t believe this crazy Fire HD 8 tablet deal is still in storage – BGR

Amazon’s most popular Fire HD 8 tablet model is on sale now, but there’s still a good deal to be found on the retailer’s site – in fact, it’s the best Fire HD 8 tablet deal we’ve seen.

The 32GB version of the device usually sells for $ 110, but only now with full warranty through Amazon’s certified updated program. Available for 69.99.

The deal also includes a show mode charging dock for free with the tablet, and the dock is only $ 40 worth.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is our favorite tablet on Amazon. Starting at $ 80 compared to hundreds of dollars for a comparable iPad, the device offers the perfect balance between size and affordability. It’s not as cheap as the Fire 7 but it’s still terrific value. It’s not as big as the Fire HD 10, so it’s pretty portable despite the large high-definition display.

Unfortunately, the most popular Fire HD 8 tablet model is now sold on Amazon, which is a shame, as it retails for just $ 80. The black model is actually for sale, although it is available in other colors at discounted prices. Before you start selling the new Fire HD 8, there is another business you should definitely know about.

Earlier this week, we told you about the sale we had completely sold. For a limited time only, Amazon is offering a Certified Renewable Fire HD 8 Tablet for just $ 69.99. Considering how amazing this tablet is and the fact that it sells for $ 110 new, it’s an incredible value, but this sale is even sweeter. In addition to the $ 110 tablet, you also get a $ 40 show mode charging dock for free! That’s just it. 69.99 is worth $ 150, and it’s definitely an unbeatable deal.

For those who don’t know how Amazon’s certified updated program works, there are a few things you should know. First, the equipment sold as part of this program has been closely reviewed and is guaranteed to look and function fresh. Secondly, if for some reason you receive a new and unexplored tablet, you can return it for a full refund. And third, certified refurbished products come with a full manufacturer warranty when brand new. There is literally zero downside.

This killer Fire HD 8 tablet deal will definitely disappear today or over the weekend, so we wanted to give our readers a last shot at getting in on the action. Don’t miss, because you’re sorry.

