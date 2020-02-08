“We cannot stay away from this problem”: NPR

Emily Ligawiec (right) and Officer Jon Cacela take part in weekly pottery classes in Ware, Mass. Instead of arresting Ligawiec last winter when she took heroin and stole her mother’s car, he offered to help.

Emily Ligawiec must register visitors for the recreational program that she is attending in a large Victorian home in Holyoke, Mass. She can’t take people to her room. She recently earned phone and car privileges.

“We get 24, 48, 72-hour passes every weekend,” she said.

But Ligawiec doesn’t care about the restrictions. The 29-year-old is grateful that after a decade of addiction she is still alive to follow – first prescription pain reliever, then pills she bought on the street, then heroin.

“I had walked a pretty dark path,” she said.

What finally turned her around was an emergency call last winter.

She had eaten heroin and stolen her mother’s car. When she brought it back a few hours later, Officer Jon Cacela of Ware, Mass., Was waiting in the driveway.

In the past, Cacela Ligawiec could have read her rights immediately, “because the longest time was the whole idea – arrest, arrest,” he said.

Instead, he knocked on the car window and assured her that she had no problems.

“I closed the window for him a couple of times and then opened a crack. For example, what do you want?” Said Ligaweic. “And he stood there patiently and said, ‘I’m here to help you. I want to help you.’ And I would roll up my window and look the other way. “

Through the glass, Cacela stated that he was part of a new police-public health partnership – known in his county as the Drug Addiction Recovery Team (DART).

Although Ligaweic was not ready to speak that day, “he kept coming back to my house.” If she pretended to be outside, he would leave his card. “He did it three times because I kept losing it.”

Cacela is used to rejection. He was the first in his city’s police department to be trained in this type of public relations work, which was introduced in approximately 150 cities in Massachusetts and a handful of other states.

It is based on the idea that for many drug users, calling the police – for a non-fatal overdose or a drug-related crime such as theft – is the first time they have been put on the radar of an agency. So, after the immediate crisis is over, the officials go ahead and offer help. This could be a warm bed for the night, a referral to a recreational coach or a needle replacement program, a detox drive. At least they release the Narcan overdose drug and discuss how to stay alive.

“It’s strange for a cop to talk to someone, hey, if you want to use heroin, use it like that,” said Cacela. “‘Make sure you’re not alone. Make sure Narcan is on hand.'”

But even if the police get used to this non-judgmental role, it is not always easy for drug users to sell it.

Emily Ligawiec said calling 911 last winter changed her life. Now she is recovering.

“Some people are very open and will speak to you. Other people (say), ‘Get out of here. I don’t want help, stupid cops,'” said Officer Jeffrey Goulet of South Hadley, Mass. “Not everyone is at this point in their lives whether they want to stop.”

Addiction researcher Alexander Walley from the Boston Medical Center is evaluating this approach for the Centers for Disease Control. He says it is important not to advance treatment too quickly after an overdose when the brain is in a state of withdrawal.

“It will usually take a little longer, a little more thought,” said Walley.

Cacela finally persuaded Ligawiec to meet him at a donut shop, where he introduced her to a recovery trainer named Susan Daley, and they began to work together.

But a few months later, Ligaweic overdosed at home. She saved herself with the Narcan they had left with them. And at that point, she agreed to help her get into rehab.

“It was as if a tornado had gone through and all that was left in the middle was me and a huge country of ruins,” said Ligaweic. “And having Susan and Officer Cacela there – it changes life.”

Almost a year since this first emergency call, Ligawiec and Cacela in Ware have taken part in weekly pottery courses together.

Cacela does this in his spare time. Ligaweic looks at her bowl as they sit on neighboring pottery wheels and throw away lumps of wet clay.

“I don’t think I’ll ever know what I’m doing,” she says. “I just hope it comes together.”

To which Cacela replies: “It’s like in life.”

Not all of Cacela’s relationships are so close. He says he reached about 60 overdose survivors. only about half came back to him.

Researchers say that it is difficult to quantify the results of this type of reach. They are examining whether overdose rates are slowing in the cities where they are used and whether relationships between the police and drug users are improving.

Ligawiec said that if she relapsed, she planned to call 911 herself – and start over.