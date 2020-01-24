https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2YcaVqjCQ [/ embed]

It is hard to believe that we are already using next-generation platforms. Time flies by and as we say goodbye to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to make room for the successor platforms, there are still tons of great video game titles released for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 game titles Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal will be released at the end of March this year and it’s quite excited as we’ll see a new, intense FPS with Doom Slayer fighting demonic waves of hell right on Earth. In conversation with Metro UK, Marty Stratton, the managing director of id Software behind Doom Eternal, was asked about the platforms of the next generation. In his response, Marty stated that the end of a console generation cycle is actually a great thing for the development studio.

The hardware is well understood and allows developers to really improve the capabilities of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. With this in mind, the studio seems very excited to see next generation hardware and see what can be done on the platforms.

We haven’t talked about it yet, but one of the exciting things is that we’re at the end of this console cycle where our team really knows this technology very well. So we could really get the best out of this hardware. And I’m very excited to see what this means for the next hardware. So we haven’t announced anything yet, but it’s really exciting. They do some really great things with this hardware, so I think it’s logical that we push for it and honestly try to be one of the best games on this platform too.

While the development studio has nothing to confirm yet, Marty believes it is a logical step to use the latest hardware and try to be one of the best games on the platform. We know that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will come out this Christmas. Unfortunately, most of the features have been kept secret for now, so we really have to wait for Microsoft and Sony to officially unveil their platforms later this year.

As for Doom Eternal, players can back up a copy of the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on March 20, 2020. With that, the Nintendo Switch will also see a port of the game some time later this year.

Source: subway