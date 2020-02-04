We Came As Romans say why they won’t play ‘To Plant a Seed’ anymore

We came as Romans are hard at work on their follow-up to the Cold Like War 2017 after the death of Kyle Pavone, but now they explain to fans why after their upcoming tour they will no longer play songs from their debut album To Plant a Seed.

In November, the band revealed that their upcoming 10-year anniversary tour is the last time they will fully play the album. Now, in an interview with Full Metal Jackie, guitarist Joshua Moore tells the upcoming tour in which they retire the songs because they grow old.

Read more: Dunkirk officially returns from the market after eight years

Moore discusses how he thinks about the album today and looks back on it before he finds out why they won’t play the songs anymore.

“I am just very grateful that it went that way. We released that album and we were a nobody-band. I think we sold barely 3,000 [copies in the] first week and this is back when people bought plates too” , says Moore.

He then explains why their upcoming tour is the last time someone hears those songs live, some of which are being played for the first time.

“We are currently writing our sixth studio album and we have so many songs. If we are not the headliner of the tour, we will play 30 or 40 minutes. How do you choose which songs you want to play from 75 songs?”

Read more: Hayley Williams continues her story with ‘Leave it alone’ interlude

“Of course we want to play our most recent stuff because it’s new and exciting and it’s hard to open that guess and set list when I’m stuck playing 10-year-old To Plant a Seed and I do it a million times. For us it’s all about progressing and celebrating the newer songs we’ve released – they’re easier for us to connect as a band. “

“That really translates to the stage where, when we’re up there and we’re playing a song and we’re not having fun and we’re not emotionally connected, the audience can feel it. They haven’t paid for it. That’s not where they are. spend their time on it. They want great performances and they want to connect us as a band. We simply do that best if we are more connected to the songs we play. “

Read more: Misfits Crimson Ghost inspires John Varvatos’ new high-end punk line

We Came As Romans go on tour with support from The devil is wearing Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker this spring. You can see the dates below.

dates:

03/05 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

03/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel Music Hall

03/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

03/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

15/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Petes

19/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture room

03/21 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

03/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/24 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

25/03 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

27/03 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

03/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

31/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

04/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Schoppenaas

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

04/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/08 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

04/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/11 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

What do you think of the reasoning of We Came As Romans for no longer playing songs from their debut album? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

View more: Warped Tour Atlantic City from the well: ADTR, SWS, Neck Deep and more

Memphis May Fire