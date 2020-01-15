We came as Romans uploaded a video for “From the First Note”. The song is one of two the group released after the singer’s tragic death Kyle Pavone in August 2018. The other is “Carry the weight”.

We Came As Romans is also hitting the road this spring for a 10-year anniversary tour of their debut album To Plant A Seed.

We Came As Roman guitarist Joshua Moore spoke about the song’s creative process and its meaning.

“‘ FTFN ’is a song that celebrates our time with Kyle and recognizes how remarkable he was as a group brother and comrade,” said Moore. “Lyrically, I was able to refer to To Plant a Seed and Tracing Back Roots – which were both written about the start of the group and how we lived together. I was able to take Kyle’s recorded voice from TPAS and integrate it into the song deck, so we can always hear it when we listen to it and play it. “

“We wrote” From The First Note “as a promise to Kyle not only to preserve the incredible moments and memories that we had together, but to continue to perpetuate the legacy of everything we have built together,” says the bass player Andy Glass.

“The video depicts the group playing in a dream state, surrounded by beautiful colors and flowers. Our albums over the years have had themes of roots, branches and global growth. So we felt it was right to create something that not only captured this essence but also persevered with it. “

Watch the great video from We From The First Note by We Came As Romans below.

“From the First Note” lyrics

Take me back, I wanna remember

I want to go back to the time, to find out.

Our hearts held in our hands,

And the world before us.

Because I want to remember,

The way we lived and who we were

I want to remember who we are.

I won’t forget the memories, I know.

You will always be part of me, and

Every time you changed me shines again

You are the light that I am at home.

Every time you changed me shines again,

I can’t replace you.

I wanna go back, just to say, just to tell you

That your house is in my heart

And you will always live in us

I won’t forget the memories, I know.

You will always be part of me, and

Every time you changed me shines again

You are the light that I am at home.

Every time you changed me shines again,

I can’t replace you.

All the words you sang, we sing them for you …

From the first note.

With every step we take, we continue for you.

And all the words that you sang,

We sing them for you

From the first note.

The first note that has ever been sung.

We Came As Romans is also embarking on a ten-year tour for To Plant A Seed starting in March. Speaking of the album, Moore explains how grateful they are, but that they will withdraw the songs from their future tours.

“In 2009, when we recorded it, we didn’t know where it would take us or what we were really doing, and it’s great to see that we can still play these songs and feel this connection with you [… ] “

“That said, we’re going to throw these songs in the trunk of the old WCAR – and remove them from all future setlists after this tour. So be sure to grab your tickets and come listen to these songs one last time live. “

Tickets for the tour can be purchased here. A full list of dates and cities is below.

Appointment

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel Music Hall

08/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ the intersection

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

03/13 – Worcester, MA @ Le Palladium

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s

03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/21 – Tampa, FL @ the Orpheum

03/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/24 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/27 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

03/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The press room

07/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

08/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

04/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/04 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom