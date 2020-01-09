Loading...

The family of an 11-year-old boy with leukemia has tried to pay a visit from his hero, Lewis Capaldi.

Billy Green from Wakefield was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of three.

Mama Lisa says a message from his hero Lewis Capaldi would make Billy’s dream come true

After receiving chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a bone marrow transplant on his fifth birthday, which had been donated by his then three-year-old sister Willow, he received the all-clear.

But in January 2019, he started suffering from knee pain, and in November the family received the devastating diagnosis that the leukemia had returned.

Now, 11, Billy lived an active life and loved singing, performing and going to the youth club.

His mother, Lisa Green, said: “It has been six years since the all clear and it really blew us away. We had just started to worry less and love life and actually do things.

Billy Green with mother Lisa [46], father Martin [52] and sister Willow [9]

“Now we are back to number one.”

Billy was hospitalized for chemotherapy over Christmas and will undergo radiation therapy for twelve rounds before doctors hope he can do another bone marrow transplant.

But he suffered a setback after suffering a severe infection last week that caused fluid in his lungs.

Lisa said: “He had a lot of mucus in his chest and throat and told me and the nurse that he was really scared.

“He turned and asked me this dreaded question: ‘Am I going to die?’

“He is such a good boy and we only have a broken heart that he is older and has to go through it again.”

Billy is now on morphine and doctors have noticed an improvement in his health, and the family hopes that a message or a visit from his hero Lewis Capaldi will “make his dreams come true”.

The 11-year-old loves to sing along to the Scottish singer’s hits, and Lisa was amazed at the support on Facebook, where she posted updates on Billy’s journey.

Dozens of people have sent emails, messages, and letters to Capaldi asking him to reach Billy.

Lisa added: “It would be just incredible for Billy, he loves his music and he always sings it.

“He has a bad sense of humor and is very grown up for his age – everyone is fighting over him in the hospital!

“It was fantastic to get everyone’s support, the love and the messages were really nice.”

To support Billy’s family, a JustGiving page has been set up, which can be found here.