“We are up to No. 3!”

NASHUA, New Hampshire – While the two apparent winners of the Iowa caucuses quarrel over the other, who pulled the top slot, Amy Klobuchar was already looking at the next state.

“Somehow I’m going on a plane to New Hampshire tonight,” the Minnesota senator said from her neighbor last Monday night.

“We are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire.”

Now, just two days away from the primary, Klobuchar appears to be affecting various success indicators. After assistants claimed to have been her strongest debate performance to date, the senator pulled her largest crowd off the primary cycle and enjoyed a cash bump that accompanied it, $ 3 million in donations in 48 hours. And while she stopped several times in the southern part of the state on Sunday, she got a polling boost.

“We went to number 3!” Klobuchar said to raw applause on a cold afternoon in Nashua.

Klobuchar has indeed succeeded in turning what is normally a shameful show for most candidates – finishing in fifth place in the match of her neighbor – into a rally. And it seems to work. While voters continue to reflect hundreds of miles on the causes that did not provide a decisive answer to the ideological direction of the Democratic Party – with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) each declaring victory – some admitted that they an eleventh names – Look at Klobuchar.

With an overflowing high school in high school whose doors painted green corresponded to the round “Amy” stickers that were handed out to those present, Klobuchar pave the way for a newly released survey by Emerson College who gave her a hair over Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) placed in third place. Sanders and Buttigieg still led Klobuchar substantially and earned 30 and 20 percent support respectively, but her campaign was largely turned upside down.

Senator’s elevated senator had been relegated for months to a polling asterisk (“we went to four diners this morning,” she said on a stop Sunday and “somehow on a speakeasy” on another) contributed to her status as a serious candidate for a strong finish on Tuesday.

“I was just doing that to impress New Hampshire,” she joked in Nashua about launching her campaign exactly a year ago in the middle of a snowstorm in Minneapolis.

The parallel was not perfect. But it didn’t seem to matter. With only a few flicks on the floor, the voter seemed to appreciate sentiment, part of her rhetoric that indicates that a top show in New Hampshire is vital. At one point during the Friday night debate at the University of Saint Anselm, she lived for millions of viewers and appeared before the court approvals of the two popular female senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, by praising them multiple times. “Her best debate out of eight,” an assistant texted to that moment.

With nearly half of the voters still undecided, Klobuchar is also making an open game for the largest block in New Hampshire: independents, who make up 42 percent of voters.

“We shouldn’t ruin this,” Klobuchar said in Nashua. “I can’t think of a better state that gets this than New Hampshire, with your great tradition of independent voters,” she added, adapting her stump speech to the state.

In a short interview with The Daily Beast, Klobuchar further explained her pitch to the consequence segment, citing various parts of her candidacy that appeal to them uniquely, including “linking our economy to the education system” and “expanding to things they care about long-term care, mental health and addiction, “she said.

“Much in her stump speaks to them,” said a source who was immediately familiar with Klobuchar’s thinking about her strategy. “The fact that she pays for everything she proposes, such as her opioid and mental health plan … it’s common sense, it’s practical and the numbers are right.”

“New Hampshire independents such as that kind of fair talk and tax clarity,” the source said.

This frank approach now appeals to a number of voters who keep an eye on Klobuchar. “People in New Hampshire are very pragmatic. They don’t want politicians to make their lives worse, “said Louise Eastman, a Nashua voter. “They don’t want to be so burdened that they can’t even afford things. Certain candidates, and I don’t mention names, are too liberal to the point where they scare people.”

The idea that some Democratic aspirants are “too liberal” and might alienate certain populations was picked up in interviews with a dozen New Hampshire voters in three cities. The reason for this is simple for Klobuchar: it is certainly more moderate than Sanders and Warren. In essence, her proposals are “workable things she can get through the system,” said Krishna Mangipudi, a democratic Nashua voter.

“She clearly has more experience than Pete, and the age of Biden is a bit of a concern for me.”

– Audrey Broyer, democratic voter from Merrimack

And then there is her background. While some voters recognize the qualities they enjoy in Buttigieg, others claim to be gambling against President Donald Trump as a national neophyte, the mayor of a mid-sized city in the Midwest. And most didn’t expect former vice president Joe Biden to decline so quickly.

“She clearly has more experience than Pete, and Biden’s age is a bit of a concern for me,” said Audrey Broyer, a democratic voter from Merrimack.

Annette Ricci, a registered independent of Windham who leans conservatively, agreed. “Biden seems like a nice man, but I don’t think he has it.” It is a bit late for him and he has too much luggage. “

A general reluctance to embrace Biden, whose campaign as the national leader leaned heavily on expanding Obama’s legacy, seems to benefit Klobuchar. After coming in fourth place in Iowa, the former vice-president almost admitted to the debate stage that he would not win the primary one week later, questioning the eligibility argument that he has built up much of his candidacy drawn.

“I don’t think so,” said Elizabeth Witmer, a democratic voter from Merrimack, about Biden’s claim that he has the best position to compete with Trump. Witmer said she had decided to support Klobuchar on Sunday evening.

Although she also uses parts of the Obama-Biden performance to her advantage on the route, Klobuchar promises, for example, that she “does not blow up the Affordable Care Act”, something else. While Biden recalls working to approve the legislation of two parties in the past, Klobuchar is a seated senator in the middle of the campaign, and someone remarkably absent from the campaign track, or, as she put it, ” bolted to that office “in Washington as a jury member in Trump’s deposition, which ended for Democrats in a disappointing acquittal.

Nevertheless, the presence of the president loomed large during the day. At one point, Klobuchar called Mitt Romney, a New Hampshire notion before winning the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, as a beacon of courage for being the only GOP senator to vote to accuse Trump.

“There is no negative reaction whatsoever,” Klobuchar told The Daily Beast about mentioning Romney’s name at her campaign meetings. “I actually think that is so cool about our democracy now. That people get courage and strength. ”

Political courage is also incorporated into her thinking with voters. That is, if she can convince former Trump supporters to join her, Democrats will have a greater road to victory in November.

“For some of them, I acknowledge that they did or some of their friends might have voted for Trump or stayed at home,” Klobuchar told The Daily Beast. “It’s kind of, okay, let’s take a step back and think about what another world could be. And the decency problem is huge for them.”

Denise Marden, an independent from Hooksett, fits exactly in that camp. “She’s not Trump,” Marden said. “And I voted for Trump,” adding that she is now looking at Democratic contenders.

“I feel that Amy can be my friend.”

.