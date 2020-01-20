We are talking to three couples who say that exercising together has saved their relationship - so can it save yours? - The sun

Nobody says that marriage is easy, with children and careers often taking precedence over relationships.

Strip Frank Skinner has been working with partner Cath Mason for 18 years and thinks that they are now alone together thanks to walking holidays. Their seven-year-old son Buzz stays with Cath’s sister, while the couple goes on two-day hikes through England.

Strip Frank Skinner, 62, says walks with his partner Cath, 50, “did the job even better” than counseling couples Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Cath, 50 and the 62-year-old funny man had tried counseling couples, but Frank said their walks “did the job even better”.

And they are not the only ones who have started exercising to help their relationship. Here three couples tell how they saved their marriage.

“We have received more love at home and in the bedroom”

Gemma Keogh, 32 – Dancing

Gemma [32] and husband Stephen [30] are taking hip-hop dance lessons together Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

GEMMA charges hip-hop dance lessons with husband Stephen, 30, who stopped them from arguing. The Heywood couple, Gtr Manchester, have a building maintenance company together. Gemma, Brianna’s mother, eight, Kenneth, five and three-year-old Kayden, says:

“I met Stephen 12 years ago at a friend’s house party. I immediately knew he was the One. We moved together just two months later.

“We had our daughter Brianna in 2011 and got married in July 2013.

“Shortly after making the decision, we decided that we wanted to work for ourselves and set up our company. Soon we had customers all over Manchester.

“Kenneth was born in November 2014 and Kayden in December 2016.

“But as our family grew, so did our business and the pressure increased. Stephen worked 24/7.

Family and business pressure left no time to talk and led to arguments, says Gemma Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

“When I wasn’t taking care of the children, I was busy with office administration and contacts with customers. We never had time to talk and started arguing. Working together, living together and parenting took its toll. We didn’t have enough time for each other. The smallest would cause a row. Something had to change.

“We have always loved music and in January 2017 I suggested that we take some hip hop dance lessons together.

“I felt that we had to reconnect and do something that didn’t involve the company or the school. Stephen was delighted. In our first lesson, we realized that this was the first time that we would focus on each other for five years .

“Hip-hop is fast and it was a great exercise.

“If we had a good dance, we would hug each other in a party.

“We became more loving at home and things in the bedroom were also much better. It gave our marriage a new spark.

“When we felt a fight, one of us would put on Jay-Z and then we would challenge the tension. It made us realize why we fell in love at all. We are now debating less, talking more and working better as a team.”

Dancing together didn’t leave time for daily arguments, says Stephen Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

Stephen says: “By doing hip hop with Gemma, we realized how well we worked as a couple. We had to concentrate on making the right steps and we only focused on that.

“We didn’t have time to argue about daily things.

“We are now planning to participate in dance competitions together.”

“When I got tough, Jamie held the bag so I could practice my punches”

Maria Parker-Harris, 32 – Boxing

Maria, 32, and husband Jamie, 36, do boxing together. Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

MARIA says boxing with her husband Jamie, 36, has rekindled their relationship. The project manager from Bournemouth says:

“JAMIE and I got married in 2016 after an online meeting.

“Shortly thereafter we started trying for a baby, but as each month passed and the pregnancy tests were negative, I became more and more anxious.

“After 12 months trying to get pregnant, medical tests showed that I was not ovulating.

“As a woman I felt inadequate and I was terrified that we would never have a baby. I felt that I let Jamie down. We started arguing, although he would tell me to stay calm and be positive.

“I would come back because I felt that he did not understand what it was like to be the one with fertility problems.

We were stuck on a treadmill with experts, counselors and doctors. The stress of infertility pushed Jamie and I to the edge.

“It was Jamie who suggested that we go boxing together.

Maria and Jamie tried to have a baby and the pressure accumulated on Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

“He had been an amateur boxer before we got married and told me that when he had felt out of control, angry or upset in the past, boxing had” centered “him.

“I felt desperate and decided it was worth trying.

“Jamie taught me some basic knowledge using a punching bag that we had installed in the garage and then we went to lessons together.

“For the first time in 18 months I had to concentrate on something other than getting pregnant.

“I felt less stressed and the fitter I became, the more positive I felt.

“Whenever I felt down or got spicy, Jamie held the punching bag so that I could practice my punches.

“Instead of arguing, we boxed. It has removed all my negative feelings.

“For Jamie, who had felt helpless, he felt he could show me that boxing can have a positive effect on my mental health and our relationship. I loved the sport.

“We soon went to competitions and watched them on television. The shared love for it brought us fitter and brought us closer.

“I felt stronger and more positive, tests in November 2017 showed that I was pregnant and our daughter Lily-Hope was born in July 2018. Not only boxing saved our marriage, but I believe it also gave us our daughter.”

Boxing saved their marriage and gave them their daughter, finds Maria Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

Software developer Jamie says: “I felt frustrated when I could no longer do anything to help Maria in our infertility struggle.

“She was so stressed and upset and blamed herself for everything.

“Boxing had always helped me in the past, so I hoped it could help her too.

“It took away all our tensions and frustrations and made us more relaxed, and that was so important when it came to getting pregnant.”

“If we ever feel a fight, we go for a walk”

Cassie Cooper, 37 – Hiking

Cassie, 37 and Nick, 38, go for a walk. Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

WALKING gave Cassie and her Nick, 38, from Darlington, Co. Durham, a much needed time alone. The full-time mother of Jonah, 12, Cyrus, nine and seven year old Clover says:

“NICK and I have been together for 20 years and met in a musical group when I was 15 and he was 16.

“We started dating and moved together in 2004. In 2007 our son Jonah was born and we got married in 2008. In 2010 we had Cyrus and then our daughter Clover was born in August 2012.

“Nobody prepares you for life with three children. It is a constant juggling.

“The children already caught my attention and Nick worked longer hours as his career as a human resources manager progressed. With so many mouths to feed, we needed the money.

“In 2017 I realized that we had been together for 18 years, but talked less and argued more.

“The time we spent together was slowly being broken down.

“Nick was constantly working. I was with the children or built a mummy blog to generate extra income.

“We bicker all the time and have forgotten what we liked about our other half.

The fact that three children were cutting together, Cassie says: Credit: Olivia West – The Sun

“We both felt isolated and I was afraid that we would soon become different people. There was no time for date nights and some days we were both so busy that we hardly spoke.

“We were both exhausted. I knew that if we went on like this, we would push each other away. Our marriage needed work. We took each other for granted, but our budget would not allow gym or dance lessons.

“I asked Nick to go for a walk with me. We have invested in wet weather jackets, backpacks and decent hiking boots and have started walking around the fields at our home.

“We both loved walking and felt energetic again. We would leave the children with friends so that we could explore our area and talk about things we hadn’t had time to discuss.

“Things we argued about didn’t seem worth fighting while walking.

“If we ever feel a fight, we go for a walk. It has made us a better couple.

Taking long walks was a relief for us, says NickCredit: Olivia West – The Sun

“We both lost a few pounds in the process and it is cheap. We are planning to pave our way to a 50-year marriage.”

Nick says: “Walking together gave Cassie and I a great opportunity to get rid of all our stress outside. We ran away from our arguments and realized why we loved each other.

“For the first time in years, life was no longer just about children or work.”

