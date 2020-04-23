We are starting to see what the Normal Novel will be

Photo: AP

For the cottage industry organizations doing their job to predict how many cars will be sold in the U.S. this year, it’s been a chaotic year, from initial forecasts of just under $ 17 million to new projections of $ 12 million or less. The most interesting question, however, is not how many but simple.

Many in the industry – from dealers to motorists to crews of people paid to make educated acquaintances – thought it would go something like this: A massive, 50 to 60 percent sale for things no matter what. were blocked, followed by a huge purchase spree because demand demanded it, with sales not equal to pre-coronavirus projections but apocalyptic either.

Now, those who are paid to follow these things expect less of a spree and more of a sustained period of lower-than-normal but higher-than-full car sales. This is partly due to an increase in online sales and new federal lines that have declared the sale of essential service vehicles.

From Automotive News:

Marketing sales fell about 48 percent last week from J.D.’s pre-crisis forecasts. Power, after dropping 51 percent the week it ended April 12 and 55 percent the week before. That marks three straight weeks of improvement from the 59 percent decrease recorded last full week of March.

With all major markets showing signs of recovery, JD Power said Wednesday forecast a sales increase from 500 to 613,000 in April, or a decrease of 43 percent to 54 percent from the its pre-virus forecast, which represents an overall drop in volume from 472,000 to 585,000. from April 2019.

Even something interesting is this clean:

The main segment that made it bigger was big pickups, while compact vehicles were tougher, J.D. Power said.

Which is possibly a gas feature to be so damaging on good days, but it could also be a funding feature to be so cheap even now, compared to before the pandemic, with nearly a dozen builders, including the Big Three which offer more than a zero. -percussions of finances. Which had a predictable, depressing effect:

Because of the incentive offers, Americans take out larger loans, according to J.D. Power, whose average loan amount increased by $ 2,900 in the first two weeks of April compared to March.

And so the new car economy for now is a number of people taking out massive loans to finance their big and expensive trucks, in an economy that will probably also be out of the fritz for some time. I fail to see how it can go wrong.

