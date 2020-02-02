“We are just like other people:” Brookfield East is organizing a wheelchair basketball tournament with 25+ teams

BROOKFIELD – Although many were preparing for Super Bowl parties on Sunday, February 2, a select few competed to become the Big Cheese during one of the largest basketball tournaments for people using wheelchairs.

“It’s competitive,” says Julian Rivera, player. “You are not going to see many people who are not trying.”

The sixth annual Big Cheese Classic wheelchair basketball tournament was held at Brookfield East High School from Saturday 1 February – organized by the Milwaukee Wheelchair Bucks. Participants included junior prep (ages 8-14), junior varsity (ages 14-21), ladies, collegiate, DIII, DII and DI divisions competing to be the Big Cheese – with more than 25 teams from across the country (including Wisconsin, Arizona, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, Illinois, and

Iowa) at work for the title.

“It’s hard in the beginning, but after a while you get used to it and you meet a lot of new friends,” said Catherine Reddin, player.

The organizers said that many of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s most competitive youth athletes often participate as adults in the Paralympic Games.

“We are just like everyone else,” says Travis Beckler, player. “We exercise like everyone else – the same rules, the same, only in a wheelchair.”

The event was free and open to the public – with more sophisticated ballers playing alongside rookies.

“You can see how you can learn from it, how they play, so that you can place it on the prep court and you can’t stop it,” says Julian Rivera, player.

Although some games were decided on one point, everyone agreed that it was not about the best, but about having fun and growing up.

“With children, they are exactly like you,” Beckler said.

“Like, this could be my future profession,” Rivera said.

The Adaptive Sports Association of Wisconsin is always looking for new players and volunteers. Click here for more information.

43,078444

-88.087233

.