"We are investigating urgently": Yorkshire Bank gives advice to clients without funds due to a banking problem

Yorkshire Bank continues to investigate a problem that has left hundreds of people without funds.

This morning, many customers signed into their bank accounts to find that wages and other funds had not been paid.

Residents have expressed their anger at social media over the situation – and many do not know how they will fare without the essential funds they expected today.

Virgin Money PLC, owner of Yorkshire Bank, has been contacted for an update.

They said: "We continue to urgently investigate this matter.

"If the customer has more money, can you please ask him to contact the customer support team as soon as possible to discuss the funds emergency and additional options.

"The customer support number is: 0800 345 7365."

Angie McGaharon, 47, said she was in "real trouble" because of the problems.

She expects more than £ 800 in universal credit payments.

Angie, who has fibromyalgia, said the stress of waiting for payment made her "very bad."

She said: "I'm still waiting for my universal credit payment.

"The bank told me that their BACS system was down and that they were working on it.

"I should have my payment this afternoon.

"If I am not paid, I am really in trouble because I am not short of gas and electricity and I have an eight year old child.

"[The bank] said it should be this afternoon but gave no guarantees.

"The stress hurt me this morning because the Universal Credit is my only income and I waited a month for this payment."

The problems arise a year after similar banking problems with the TSB.