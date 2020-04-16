We are grateful These 12 incredible plane landings were captured on camera

Applying security cameras and Wi-Fi to so many people around the world has given us something different from security: sick shots of pilots trying to get their hands on emergency landings. Conspiracy theorists love to draw attention to planes that have disappeared without evidence. More impressive are the planes that seem to survive the catastrophe in the film. With explosions, suspense and drama, five minutes of video can be more impressive than an award-winning film.

Here we will take a look at the best of the best. Many of the unloadings include large commercial aircraft, but the small man should not be counted. Single-engine planes explode like any other vehicle. Let’s take a look at some of the most amazing landings we will have the pleasure of watching.

12 Emergency landing performed while Copilot is absorbed by the cockpit

via the South China Morning Post

One of the windows in the cockpit crashed during a flight on a Chinese aircraft. The pilot was pulled in the middle of the cockpit 32,000 feet above the ground at temperatures below zero. The South China Morning Post reports that the pilot still managed to bring everyone home alive.

11 Heavy landing left a trace of fire

via Wikipedia

The front wheel of a JetBlue plane crashed in the middle of the road during takeoff, NY Daily News explained, making it impossible to continue. The pilots returned to the sky for two hours on a flight full of terrified passengers before deciding to board. The faulty wheel was scratched along the runway at such speeds that the asphalt lights up.

10 Only another pilot has removed a Feat like this

via The Conversation / NY Daily News

After a collision with a swarm of geese left the engines of the Chesley Sullenberger powerless, he had no choice but to try to land. Newsweek experts explain that the chances of anyone surviving such a dangerous landing are low. Sullenberger and each of his passengers won those chances.

9 Polish pilot lands without wheels

via The Daily Mail

A malfunction of the landing gear gave this pilot only one option. He sent the skating plane over the asphalt to his belly. The sparks rose with each blow of the metal until the plane stopped. As soon as the landing was completed, the passengers were injured, according to the Daily Mail.

8 A young pilot made a difficult landing

via Youtube and WUSA9

Families relaxing on the beach in Maryland are amazed to see a plane fall from the sky and into the waves. He was shot by a 23-year-old pilot. WUSA said the professionals applauded the young man for nailing such a nervous landing.

7 The plane headed to the right for a block of houses

via Youtube opTop Fives

Anyone under the ground would have seen this plane and thought it was to the right – and it was. The pilot then turned left, avoiding the oncoming houses. Instead of crashing into someone’s living room, the Youtube video shows them landing safely on an empty street.

6 flames did not occur until the Boeing 777 was already in the air

via Israeli Week / Twitter @ Manuel Vincent Sy

Footage from the plane that crashed after the crash shows that the plane caught fire before taking off. The passengers saw quickly and periodically took their flames out of their wings. As soon as the situation became apparent, the pilot brought everyone back to the ground.

5 A plane crashed into two cars

via Youtube @Random Stuff

Hitting vehicles as they speed up the road does not sound like a successful landing. However, Fox News reports that those on the scene say the pilot avoided a much worse outcome. All involved were able to get away from the accident without serious injuries.

4 Crash Landing came dangerously close to a crowd

via Youtube ishaMisha Tyukin

Engine issues have led the pilot to change course to the nearest airport to a neighboring golf course. He fell over the aisle and carefully went to the fence that separates the two lots. His YouTube channel states that it was his third solo flight that made the incomplete landing understandable.

3 A thoughtful pilot, his road landing with traffic lights was timed

through The Guardian

When the lights turned red on this road in Washington, all the cars stopped. The planes did the same. A police video shared with the Guardian shows a plane hidden in its lane. The officer arrived early to help push him before the move.

2 The Iranian plane narrowly missed the upcoming move

via youtube @Guardian News / dailymotion.com

Landing planes in the middle of the road are more common than you think. They are usually much smaller than the one on this Iranian road. The BBC reports that the accident came from the pilot who crossed the corridor. Despite the abrupt cause of the incident, there were no casualties.

1 pilot slipped without stopping

via youtube @CBS This morning

The frightened pilot of this small plane hung in the air for an hour before the fuel load was light enough to go down. He fell at high speeds, sending himself and his four passengers to spin in the hallway. However, CBS respondents say the landing was well executed.

