WASHINGTON – Executives of the five largest e-cigarette manufacturers in the country were confronted on Wednesday with questions from legislators, some of whom said they had behaved poorly in the past but still argue against further regulation of the sales and marketing of their products.

K.C. Crosthwaite, the new CEO of giant Juice, admitted to legislators that products were flavored for teenagers, but promised that the industry is now taking proactive measures to ensure that children don’t get them.

“We are determined to take concrete action to regain that trust,” said Crosthwaite. “Anyone who doesn’t use nicotine should not start. Anyone who smokes must stop.”

It was the first hearing on vapes since the White House ordered a ban on many flavored products and raised the smoking age to 21.

But democrats said the ban on vapors is not strong enough.

“Teens find a big gap in the new flavored ban on sheep,” Rep. Jan. Schakowsky, D-Ill., Read a headline and insisted on a complete ban on all flavored e-cigarette products.

Colleague Democrat Frank Pallone from New Jersey said that there should be more federal supervision.

“I heard you all say time and again that you were responsible men … That’s not true,” he told the executives. “People who have integrity and are responsible do not sell products that you admit make people sick.”

Anti-vape supporter Tony Passino said he had traveled from Indiana to Washington to witness the hearing and the federal government is demanding action to protect teenagers from e-cigarettes.

“A new generation is becoming addicted to nicotine, and in my opinion that’s not OK,” he said. “I am here to hold large fumes responsible.”

Democrats and some Republicans are debating more bills to regulate the sheep industry. One would force manufacturers to better label vapen products and accessories. Another prior to the US Senate would require manufacturers to pay a tax to help fund additional supervision by the Food and Drug Administration.

