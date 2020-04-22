We are all a little weird and YUNGBLUD has the perfect soundtrack

[Photo by: Tom Pallant]

Despite social distances around the world, many artists, including YUNGBLUD, have found unique ways to spend their time, release music and connect with their fans. YUNGBLUD has led a community movement and normalizes that it is a loner. His first single of the year, “Weird !,” which appears on his second album, continues to promote that message despite the difficult times we live in.

On the first listen, you could imagine the pop-infused anthem being written while in self-isolation and the struggle to maintain a connection to the outside world. But “weird!” was written after the 22-year-old Brixton Academy performance last year. 2019 challenged YUNGBLUD with several major obstacles that eventually made him the person he is today.

Watch an exclusive interview with YUNGBLUD and listen to “Weird!” below in full.

You have “weird!” as a coming-of-age song and that your new album will be heavily focused on that topic. Do you still feel like you are growing up a lot?

Absolutely. I think it is. Growing up does not mean growing up to me. You can become an adult at the age of 87. That’s the whole thing I want to talk about with this album. You are continuous [growing] throughout your life. The meaning of life is for me to find out who you are. Maybe that will change often. I just want this single and this album to amplify that no matter how strange things get, it will all work out in the end as long as we stick together.

And I think I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life you can imagine. I felt like I was walking down the street, and I was amazed because it was constantly changing shape under my feet, and I would fall off the cracks. But that led me to learn a lot about myself, accept the parts of myself that I didn’t like, celebrate the parts about myself that I loved, and realize that a lot of shit is going to get out of hand. That prompted me to see what my life would look like. And analyze the past and heal myself a lot. It was about a time in my life that was dark and strange and hard. But in the end I look back on it and that made me more of the person I am now. And this stuff that happens today will make me the person I am tomorrow. It’s just a weird time in my life.

I noticed while listening to the track that it contains many strong pop elements. But it was ironic at the same time because the lyrics are recognizable by the current state of affairs in our world at the moment. You actually wrote the song last year as you went through this massive transition. Has the meaning of the song changed completely for you?

I think it is just extremely adjusting and amplifying. The euphoric feeling it gave me, I just want it to give that feeling to people now. Yes it’s weird [s] it’s weird. It’s scary [and] frustrating. It will all work out in the end. I wanted it to feel naive. I wanted it to feel spatial and full of contradictions, because that’s who we are as humans. Everyone has been 15 different people at the same time since the beginning of time. But we are the first generation of people who accept that it is good to be 15 different people at the same time. And the world gets weird and things get sad and things get happy, but in the end it’s all a journey. It is all this mental, weird, twisted, reverse journey that leads you to grow up and find out for yourself.

When I was writing this song I was crying my eyes, and I imagined this alternative couple on a London bus in Fred Perry, Colvin, Warrington, and the rain is pouring down and the condensation is on the bus because it so cold, splitting a pair of earphones, listening to this song. I want it to be an episode of Skins.

Because you were in such a dark place, how did you get so optimistic about life?

At the same time, I remember writing the poem after playing Brixton Academy in the UK, it was a weird 18 months of my life. I almost lost my mother in a car accident. I fell in love. The relationship ended. I have experienced heartache. We got really big really fast and I blew my ankle twice which was so frustrating. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t play, I couldn’t perform. I was experiencing depression, although everything was going great and I didn’t know why.

And we played Brixton Academy in the UK, and I remember two years earlier that I, my guitarist and my drummer, the three of us in a small two bedroom apartment, a damp canyon, watched videos of Kasabian and Foo Fighters and Radiohead play Brixton Academy and go, “You know what? When we get there, everything will be fine.” And we got it. And it really put things into perspective for me. It got me thinking: “This has been a beautiful, chaotic, dark, twisted series of events in my life. It was so weird. But everything will be fine. “

So the underrated youth EP was very inspired by fans and their stories, while this is a very different take on your own life. How did you approach that transition?

I don’t think I’m mad anymore. This is a new era for me. I was so angry. My first album angered me. [On] the EP, I obtained this incredible family that I heard and digested the stories. They told me everything I read about it. And then I had to digest it. They gave me this damn magic healing cream. And it made me look inside myself and say, “You know what? This next album is going to be optimistic. It’s about growing up and it’s about life. “I know it sounds as simple as fucking, but this is an album about individual acceptance and life. That’s it.

It is now an important time to unite the world. And one of the things you’ve always pushed is community and mutual understanding with your audience. Why is that so important to you? And how did you transfer that to “Weird!”?

Everything belongs to me. Because I felt I never belonged anywhere. But now I belong somewhere and there is never a better time to be united, because everyone feels the same. Some people may not understand your mental health because they don’t experience it. They may not understand how you feel isolated because of the way you dress. Some people may not understand the way you talk because of the way you talk. Some people may not understand how to put on makeup, how to eat a sandwich. They are not your people. Well, that’s fine. You find your people and you belong in a community.

But I think [in] the community of the world everyone feels the same now. And that’s weird. They feel weird. I want to bring as many people out of my fan base as possible who have never heard [from] me with this song. And I want to reach them because there are so many more people who feel that it is not good to be who they are. And there are so many people who now feel bizarre and lost and frustrated. I just want to give them a damn big, warm feeling in the belly that makes them feel optimistic for three minutes after listening to the song.

‘Weird!’ you will feel understood even if you feel alone. And you also feel optimistic and cheerful, even though you normalize what it means to be weird, an outsider or an outcast.

That’s because ultimately everyone is [one] outcast now because the planet has given us something that makes us feel the same. I want to give the same feeling as one Depeche Mode track or one LCD sound system track of “Such Great Heights” by the postal service.

You mentioned how a moment of fear of heights inspired this song, which also comes across in single art. Is that feeling also conveyed by the instrumentation?

I wanted it to feel like we were flying or falling or spinning in this sense. I want you to feel like you miss a step before listening to this song. There is so much volume in music and so much happening all over the world and songs have such a short shelf life. You release a song now and people play it dead and then they forget it. I want this song to really [affect] people’s lives and for people to still listen to it in 50 years. It is my favorite song I have ever written. I just hope this will be someone who has their favorite song forever.