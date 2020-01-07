Loading...

Ivan Kmotrik, director of Slovan Bratislava, has warned Celtic that they will miss Andraz Sporar if they do not answer the phone quickly.

Kmotrik claims that there has been radio silence from Celtic since December 23 – after they had a meeting about the future of the player with the club and the agent from Sporar.

A lot has been said about the fact that Celtic has signed the productive striker, but so far the director says that Celtic has not yet made a serious offer, even though they would say they would have contact with each other.

Things can change very quickly in football and Celtic can just get their ducks in a row to put a deal on the table.

This is what the director SunSport told:

“On December 23 there was a meeting between SK Slovan Bratislava and Celtic FC in the presence of the Sporar player agent.

“We discussed the options for a possible transfer with Celtic.

“Celtic responded that they would send an official proposal. But they did not call anymore and did not send a proposal after our meeting.

“We are a bit surprised and don’t know what the situation is with Celtic’s interest in Sporar.

“In the meantime, we have received offers from different clubs. We are open to negotiations with all serious partners, including Celtic.

“However, we only accept transfer costs that match the current value of Sporar.”

Celtic has made a new striker a priority in this window, with the club briefly in position. When Edouard was injured, Neil Lennon had to start with Lewis Morgan in front with Bayo and Griffiths who weren’t ready to start a game.

The duo seems to be on its way back, but Neil Lennon wants to get the right reinforcements while running against nine in a row.