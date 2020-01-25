We are a big step closer to losing the no-speed limit highways in Germany

All your daily vehicle news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

Jeep and Suzuki break EU emissions regulations, Uber tries to braise Washington, and VW struggles to concentrate. All of that and more in The Morning Shift for January 24, 2020.

1st gear: Germany’s best supporter of no-speed limit motorways has only taken a step back

Environmentalists in Germany have been trying to set speed limits for the country’s notorious unpaved highways since the 1970s, but the country has stuck to its willful ways. Auto-conservatism has long been led by ADAC, a kind of super version of the AAA, but that could change, as the German mirror reports on Google Translate. I speak German, but the translation takes a while and it’s early:

The ADAC has given up its decades-long rejection of a speed limit on motorways. Germany’s largest automobile club is “no longer fundamentally” against a speed limit. That said the ADAC Vice President Traffic, Gerhard Hillebrand, the dpa news agency before the 58th traffic court in Goslar, which runs from 29 to 31 January. The ADAC has around 21 million members.

“The discussion about the introduction of a general speed limit on motorways is emotionally led and polarized by the members,” said Hillebrand. “That is why the ADAC does not currently prescribe the question.”

Objectification is urgently required. The effects of a speed limit should be urgently clarified in a comprehensive study. “This would be a reliable basis for decision making.”

Most of the highway is already closed (usually at a top speed of 120 km / h), but there are still sections where you can drive as fast as you feel safe under the given conditions. The idea is that higher speeds mean more emissions, and Germany hates when the forests are polluted and the climate is changed.

If so, we’ll lose part of the last part of the old, optimistic sense of the car’s free running. But if we’re honest, it’s long gone.

2nd gear: VW has a hard time selling companies that are not active in the car

VW boss Honcho gave Bloomberg an interview today about how Tesla is chasing, as every automaker says time and again. However, the development of electric vehicles is not cheap, and VW’s actual business efforts to support this plan are a bit difficult. Bloomberg also reports that VW is having a hard time getting some of its non-automotive business, especially MAN Energy, out of the way:

Volkswagen AG has so far been disappointed with the offers for the MAN Energy Solutions division and could give German car manufacturers another blow to concentrate on cars.

(…)

The task of selling MAN Energy Solutions would be a setback for VW’s efforts to focus on its core passenger car business, which requires high expenditures to switch to electric vehicles. In an IPO last year after months of delays, the company sold an unexpectedly small 10% stake in the heavy truck division Traton SE, and a previous attempt to sell the Ducati motorcycle division was shot down by key stakeholders.

(…)

VW decided about nine months ago to consider strategic options, including the sale of the specialist for large engines in ships and factories. The manufacturer of industrial gearboxes, Renk AG, was also brought to its knees. The energy technology group, which includes both Man Energy Solutions and Renk, has a partial value of € 2.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean.

Saying that you want to compete against Tesla and actually have the money for it is two very different things

3rd gear: Suzuki and Jeep diesel engines violate EU regulations

It is convenient to understand Dieselgate as a specific problem related to Volkswagen. Given the huge pressure to sell diesel, corporate culture is putting pressure on fraudsters. However, diesel engines that don’t meet emissions standards are an industry-wide problem because, according to Reuters, we’ve already received news of two new violations in Europe:

The diesel models Vitara and Jeep Grand Cherokee from Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler both violate the emission regulations and have to be repaired, or a sales ban for all of Europe has to be imposed, the Dutch road authority RDW decided on Thursday.

As the reference regulator for the European Union, the RDW said it had found that both the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Vitara had used “prohibited emission strategies” that resulted in them emitting more harmful nitrogen oxides on the road than under test conditions.

The agency said that Jeep had developed a software update and instructed the company to recall the model across Europe to introduce it.

Suzuki has not yet found a credible solution for the Vitara.

I like the idea of ​​diesel engines that have good torque and long life, but forcing them more into the role of a normal passenger car seems to drive them crazy.

4th course: French prosecutors are still investigating Ghosn’s party in Versailles

You’d think people would just stop annoying you after getting an international getaway in an instrument case, but no! Reuters reports that French prosecutors are still investigating that Ghosn once held a huge Nissan party in Versailles:

French prosecutors, who are investigating a party that former Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has thrown into the magnificent Palace of Versailles for his wife, will ask the judges to investigate the case over the next few weeks in order to bring the prosecution to justice Step closer.

The prosecutor’s office investigated whether Ghosn – who was in Lebanon last month after fleeing the Japanese prosecutor’s office because of financial misconduct – knowingly used corporate resources to throw the party for private use.

(…)

The lawyer said Ghosn offered to repay the € 50,000 ($ 55,470) rental cost of the venue for the party.

“Carlos Ghosn is ready to answer the French judiciary,” said Le Borgne. “Things are complicated about his possible trip to France,” he added, citing a travel ban imposed by Lebanese prosecutors and an international Interpol message from Japanese authorities requesting Ghosn’s arrest.

What I don’t understand is why the French authorities would try to punish someone for hosting a party on the global symbol of French wealth and luxury. Couldn’t be me!

5th gear: Self-driving prototypes come to Washington DC, Texas, New Mexico

We have two stories from the world of self-driving cars. The first is pretty clear that Waymo says it is extending its testing program to New Mexico and Texas, as Automotive News reported on this Waymo tweet:

And Uber seems to be trying to strengthen regulators by extending testing to Washington, DC, as Automotive News also reports:

Uber Technologies Inc. will use self-driving vehicles on the streets of Washington on Friday, with human drivers in control, the hail company said Thursday as it plans to collect data for the future use of fully self-driving vehicles.

Uber collects similar road data to help develop self-driving in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto, with human drivers in control. The goal is that computers may operate the vehicles.

The company hopes that “this first round of manual data collection will form the basis for testing our vehicles in self-driving mode in Washington, DC.”

In Pittsburgh, Uber drives autonomous cars with safety drivers behind the wheel, but only in daylight.

Given the development of AB5, I’m sure that Uber needs as much help as possible in the regulatory arena.

Conversely, will all of our cars be like this after they have been crushed?

Neutral: what are the last remnants of earlier eras from Automobilia?

I am always amazed that NASCAR still exists and is slowly but surely modernizing a fairly old-fashioned format, and I also think that one day we will look back at our current method of enforcing speed limits with sporadic bulls as incredibly out of date. Which parts of the old car world do you still see in your everyday life?