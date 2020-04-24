‘We all need to prevent cancer’ (video)

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News’ “Ingraham Corner” Thursday night to discuss how New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has tackled the state’s anti-coronavirus response. But Giuliani repeated the theory of unfounded hostility, mocking one of the most important tools in the fight against the pandemic – that he did not understand what he was talking about.

Giliani behaved a little during the segment because he thought no one should try to blame Donald Trump for the coronavirus. Blame China. ” At the end of the miniature, he said, “China sent 1.5 million people from Wuhan and infected us.”

Just then, the hostess, Laura Ingraham, came to visit.

Also read: There are miracles that if Trump injects a disinfectant or a light substance into the human body, it can kill the coronavirus (video)

“All right, Rudy. Michael Bloomberg will be dealing with a search party in New York – we found out today, ”he said earlier this week, citing a report that Bloomberg charities would work with New York State and health organizations. “Create a contact search program”.

But then Rudy took that request as an excuse to say something else.

“It’s ridiculous. Then we need to look at everything from cancer. We need to make sure that everyone has cancer, heart disease and obesity, ”Giuliani said, as Ingraham tried several times but could not talk to her. “You will be killed more than COVID-19. We need to keep an eye on all of this. There is a certain danger in life, so we must be ready to live with it. “

Also read: Colbert Trump’s political tweets suggest that Obama announced bin Laden’s death on TickTock (Video)

You can watch the clip below.

Rudy Giuliani thinks the Japanese coronavirus search is crazy because “more will kill you than COVID-19” and “we can’t protect you forever” pic.twitter.com/2cWmcKfnln

– Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 24, 2020

Giuliani doesn’t know what contact tracking is, but for those who really want to know things: contact tracking is the process of identifying people who come in contact with someone who has an infectious disease.

This information is used to detect other potential infections for treatment and isolation. This is an important part of preventing the spread of viral diseases and the worsening of the epidemic.

Suffice it to say that heart disease, cancer and obesity are not cases of accidental contact with other people. Contact control is something that can only be done with infectious diseases.