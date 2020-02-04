WDH: Coronavirus risk still ‘low’ in Wyoming

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo – According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), the risk of the corona virus outbreak spreading to Wyoming remains low, but warns that the situation is changing rapidly worldwide.

State Information Officer Alexia Harrist said in a statement that coronaviruses are part of a large family, some of which lead to common diseases in humans and others that circulate among animals.

The current outbreak is part of what she says is “a new virus and new viruses need special attention.”

“What is important for people to know is that there is no evidence of what we call” community transmission “in our country,” Harrist said in the release.

“The number of cases in the United States is still low and so far only people were concerned who traveled to the affected area of ​​China or who had very close contact with someone who fell ill after traveling there.”

Harrist said that new, stronger travel restrictions should help prevent this country from spreading.

Avoid close contact with sick people, frequent hand washing and cleaning surfaces to help prevent the spread of viruses.

The full release follows:

Coronavirus outbreak risk remains low in Wyoming

An officer from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says that the risk of a continuous outbreak of the new 2019 coronavirus causing international concern remains low in Wyoming.

“No new or suspected new cases of coronavirus 2019 have been identified in Wyoming and the risk to the residents of our state from this virus remains low,” Dr. said. Alexia Harrist, public health officer and state epidemiologist at WDH. “However, because the outbreak situation is changing rapidly, we continue to monitor developments and provide updates.”

Harrist said coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the cold in humans and others that circulate between animals. “This is a new virus and new viruses need special attention,” she said.

The new 2019 coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China with a link to a local seafood and animal market. Many early patients reportedly had a connection with the market, indicating animal-to-person spread. Since then, disease growth has shown that the virus is spread from person to person. Symptoms include mild to severe respiratory diseases with fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The disease is spreading with cases reported in various countries, including the United States. All US tests for the new 2019 coronavirus are currently being conducted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and Wyoming and can only be controlled through WDH.

“What is important for people to know is that there is no evidence of what we call” community transmission “in our country,” Harrist said. “The number of cases in the United States is still low and so far only people were concerned who traveled to the affected area of ​​China or who had very close contact with someone who fell ill after traveling there.”

Harrist said new, strong travel restrictions are meant to detect and control the virus to help prevent continued spread in this country. “Foreigners cannot come to the United States from China now. Americans returning from the hardest hit area of ​​China or anywhere in China with symptoms are quarantined outside of Wyoming. Americans returning from other parts of China who have no symptoms can come home, but will be checked, “she said.

Clay Van Houten, Unit Manager Infectious Disease Epidemiology at WDH, said: “While we are working on our monitoring plan for people who may return to Wyoming from China, we do not expect large numbers to be affected.”

Van Houten noted that Wyoming is currently experiencing a lot of flu activity. “The symptoms are similar, so many of the actions that we propose to help prevent the flu from spreading are the same that we would suggest if this coronavirus ever became a bigger local problem,” he said.

Recommended steps include:

· Avoid close contact with sick people.

· Limit ill contact with others as much as possible.

· Stay sick when you are at home.

· Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Do not touch the eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread in this way.

· Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with bacteria.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand with at least 60 percent alcohol.

For more information about the disease and its spread, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

For more information about the new coronavirus 2019 and Wyoming, visit: