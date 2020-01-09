Loading...

WB Games Montreal has started teasing its untitled Batman project again, and the internet is going crazy as expected.

It’s been a while since we didn’t have a new Batman title, the last one – Arkham Knight, that came out in 2015 and players were looking for more. Maybe WB Games Montreal will be able to fight this itch, but waiting will kill us.

The latest test comes from the developer FaceBook site, where another cryptic image was posted. The picture is a circle with a kind of wing and the heading “Capture the Knight”. This follows the same cryptic images they published last year, so follow the example. Not much was revealed as the developers slowly annoyed the fans. Maybe there’s a big announcement on the way, but who knows ?!

Check out the new picture from WB Games Montreal below:

In similar news, WB Games Montreal has been teasing this untitled bamtan game for quite some time. It officially started in late 2019 and since then the fans have gone crazy. There has been some rumors and speculation that a new Batman video game will emerge, with the style of a famous voice actor looking for a potential title that it bears in some way. We recently went through the official Batman day and that was in the works with a tweet from WB Games Montreal to help tease something, but the official announcement hasn’t yet surfaced online.

Although the game wasn’t officially unveiled, Scott Snyder replied, saying to his followers, “Wait until it is #bewarethecourtofowls,” indicating that his plot will be used to discontinue this upcoming title. This tweet has since been removed, but pictures have been taken online and this has led to further rumors on the internet. Since this game has not yet been unveiled, we have to wait eagerly. Read the full post about the upcoming Untitled Batman game here!

WB Games Montreal has been in the news for some time, and with the official tease beginning in late 2019, a full announcement may be forthcoming. What do you hope for from WB Games? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: WB Games FaceBook, Wario64