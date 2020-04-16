Waze now shows emergency food centers, COVID-19 test areas

Just because most of us are not commuters during shutdown of the coronavirus does not mean the Waze map app cannot be used properly.

By driving 60 percent in app navigation compared to global mileage totals, according to Waze’s app data, the Google-owned company has added COVID-19 tools to maps worldwide, which starting in 56 different countries.

The Waze Crisis Response team joined forces this week with volunteer map editors, local government officials, and other groups to add more relevant information today than ever before. a slowdown on your way out of the office. Things like medical test centers, quarantine road closures, and reminders about other local restrictions, like parking in some parks or beaches, are now part of the Waze experience.

In conjunction with new map information, in the United States, thousands of emergency food sites will also appear on the maps. Surprising images this week have shown long lines at food banks and emergency food centers, showing that they are more important than ever. The New York-based nonprofit is incorporating Waze’s “Food Network” database so anyone can keep track of locations to pick up the food. Additional listings are expected to help the food banks excessively and redirect users to other locations and available supplies.

Hunger already has a hotline and online tools to connect resources to communities, but now all that information is available directly through an app you already have on your phone.

