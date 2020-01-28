Wayne Taylor Racing clinched his third win in four years at Daytona - back-to-back victories for BMW

Photo: AP

With Kamui Kobayashi at the wheel, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac won another victory for the team in Daytona this year and set Cadillac’s record at the IMSA kick-off in a cool four-on-four since 2017.

With five and a half liters of V8 in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, Kobayashi was able to achieve a victory of just over a minute ahead of Mazda’s two-liter RT24-P, which started in pole position. Another Cadillac by João Barbosa, Sebastien Bourdais and Loic Duval rounded off the podium and ended it about twenty seconds after the Mazda.

During the 24-hour race, the top finishers had only five warnings and set a course record of 833 laps.

In the LMP2 category, Dragonspeed won the price in its Oreca 07 and beat the second-placed PR1 Mathiasen team by more than one lap.

We were all excited to see what would happen in the GTLM category when the Chevrolet C8.R made its Daytona debut this year. Unfortunately for Chevrolet, the new Corvette only managed fourth place. Jesse Krohn took second and third place with the BMW Big M8 GTE.

The GTD category was rounded off by the Lamborghini Huracan from Paul Miller Racing as first, another Huracan as second for the GRT Magnus and an Audi R8 as third for the WRT Speedstar.

It’s exciting that the endurance race is back in 2020 and we’ll start the rest of the season with the Sebring 12 Hours in late March.