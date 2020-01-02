Wayne Rooney makes an impact for Derby at the start

Loading...

London: Wayne Rooney's second-ranked debut for Derby was a winner, the former English striker playing a role in both goals by beating Barnsley 2-1.

The 34-year-old has been named captain for his first appearance since he agreed to join the Championship club for an 18-month contract in August.

Wayne Rooney had an instant impact for Derby in the championship. Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United and England record goalscorer trained, trained and sat in the shelter during matches for several weeks, but Friday (AEDT) was the first time he was eligible to play after leaving Major League Soccer, DC United.

Included at the expense of the suspended Krystian Bielik, Rooney established the first goal for Jack Marriott and was involved in the second with a precise diagonal pass, on either side of Elliot Simoes' equalizer for Barnsley.