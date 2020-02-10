Wayne County judge David Parrott was charged with domestic violence, assault and battery

ROMULUS, Mich. Wayne County judge David Parrott sat on the other side of the bank on Monday and was charged with domestic violence, assault and battery.

The 59-year-old Parrott typically handles cases like the one he charged with at the 34th District Court in Romulus. Prosecutors said he was involved in an incident with a life partner that weekend.

Parrott was indicted in front of the Plymouth Canton Courthouse for asking his staff to disqualify when he was to be indicted.

He is charged with domestic violence, assault and battery.

Police from the Van Buren community said they arrested Parrott at his home after receiving a call from his domestic partner, a 55-year-old woman, on Saturday evening.

When the police arrived, the woman informed them that Parrott had attacked her, causing a bump on her head, a cut in her right hand, and pain in her tailbone.

Judge James Plakas joined a non-guilty confession and asked Parrott if he had weapons.

“I have a Savage Side By Side 12-gauge shotgun, two .22 rifles, and a .44 magnum pistol,” said Parrott.

He has to hand over all of his weapons to the Van Buren Police Department. He is not allowed to drink alcohol and must wear an alcohol monitor, the police said.

This is the second time Parrott has been arrested in the past 14 months. Police in Manistee, Michigan arrested Parrott on Christmas Day 2018 on charges of drunk driving. However, the case is still pending, the authorities said.

Officials have taken a blood sample, but the police have not released the blood alcohol. The case is in the Michigan Court of Appeals.

A conference was planned for the end of the month with a possible reason.

