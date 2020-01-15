Wayne Bennett tells young shooter Adam Doueihi from South Sydney Rabbitoh that he can look elsewhere

The herald expects Doueihi to raise around $ 500,000 this year and more in 2021. Souths does not have to recruit players to reach the salary ceiling.

Adam Doueihi could be the man who gives way to Latrell Mitchell’s arrival in South Sydney

Tiger boss Justin Pascoe told the Herald on Tuesday: “If we have enough leeway at this time of year, we will have the opportunity to act strategically and benefit from other clubs that may have problems with their Ca place.”

Bennett glanced at Mitchell Train on Tuesday and was convinced that his star recruit would more than successfully transition to fullback in just eight weeks.

First, Doueihi was told by Bennett that he would be fifth only so that Cody Walker could sign a two-year extension in December. He was then informed by the super coach that he would be the starting defender, only for Souths up to the Mitchell shield.

“Some of the guys here played great football for us, but the bottom line is that we couldn’t miss the opportunity to conquer Latrell,” said Bennett on Monday. “This club is about success. We want the best team we can have here and we believe that he [Mitchell] will contribute to what we already have.”

New arrival Latrell Mitchell shakes hands with Confederate Wayne Bennett on Monday.

Doueihi’s best hope is to secure a supporting role that he can easily play due to his ability to play somewhere in the back row. Doueihi was a great playmaker who impressed with his full-back towards the end of last season. In the Origin phase, he even played a few games. Dane Gagai, a regular from Queensland, and Cody Walker and Mitchell had the chance to secure an NSW blues recall.

It was so deep in the back that it was easy to forget that Bryson Goodwin had also returned to the club for a year.

Before making his NRL debut under Maguire in Souths in 2018, Doueihi spoke glowingly about the coach and said, “Madge was pretty keen on me and he was probably the main reason I came here.”

The tigers have three places to occupy, two of them before the start of the season. They remain confident that Parramatta will release the teenage prop Stefano Utoikamanu, which they signed in 2021.

The southern states continue to hope to land their own front rower Jai Arrow a year off the Gold Coast. If they land Arrow, the Foundation Club is one of the favorites to win the NRL title.

The titans are open to granting Arrow an early release, but only if it’s worth it.

