Waymo is far, far ahead in testing miles - that may not be a good thing

Enlarge / A Waymo car doing its thing in May 2019.

Alphabet’s self-driving company Waymo has traveled 20 million miles on public roads, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The new milestone comes just 15 months after Waymo passed the 10 million mile mark in October 2018.

With the latest number, Waymo is way ahead of its competitors. I discovered 15 months ago that only one company had even announced driving a million kilometers – and that was Uber, who was forced to reset his tests after a fatal accident. Today the story is largely the same; If anyone in the self-driving industry drove a million miles on the road, I didn’t see the press release.

As early as 2018, I reported that most Waymo rivals quickly rejected the importance of miles testing. Today (as in 2018) they argue that the quality of the test miles matters more than the quantity.

I wasn’t entirely convinced at the time. As I emphasized at the time, there is no substitute for practical tests when you ship a safety-critical product. And Waymo wanted to offer a completely driverless service by the end of 2018. So I thought it would make sense for Waymo to travel millions of kilometers to solve the final problems. The fact that the competitors didn’t travel that many kilometers was, I thought, just another sign that they were further away from the commercial launch.

However, Waymo wasn’t exactly close to launching a driverless commercial product in late 2018. The company missed the self-imposed deadline and more than a year later, Waymo still does not offer driverless rides to the general public.

The company has made slow and steady progress. According to Waymo, the company has completed some fully driverless journeys for passengers in a closed test program in part of the Phoenix region. However, it is not clear when this fully driverless technology will be commercially available in Phoenix. And it is even less clear how fast Waymo will be able to scale to other cities and ultimately the world.

What if Waymo’s approach is a dead end?

There are two possibilities. One of them is that Waymo is basically on the right track, but the development and testing process only takes a little longer than Waymo executives expected a few years ago. In this scenario, Waymo will eventually start a fully driverless service and then quickly scale it to more cities. Then Waymo’s rivals may regret not investing enough in their own tests to catch up.

But the other possibility – and the one that seems more likely at this point – is that Waymo is on the wrong path. At the beginning of last year, I made an analogy between Waymo and another technology pioneer: Xerox PARC. PARC invented the modern PC in the 1970s, but was unable to market it effectively. Waymo, I argued, is at risk of falling behind self-driving startups, much like Xerox surrendered its technology leadership to new companies like Apple, Microsoft and Adobe.

A year later, this still seems to be a serious risk to Waymo. I’m worried that Waymo has bitten off more than he can by trying to get on the market with a general-purpose taxi service. Such a taxi service must be able to drive at motorway speed, drive on crowded motorways, and turn left given the fast traffic. All of these maneuvers carry the risk of fatal accidents if the cars fail, which Waymo rightly provides for to start a fully driverless service.

In contrast, some self-driving startups focus on slow applications like campus shuttles and parcel delivery services. With a top speed of 40 km / h, these services significantly reduce the risk of injury or death. None of these start-ups has ever completed more than 30 million kilometers of road test drives. However, they may not need to be tested as often because the security risks are so much lower.

And once a company has launched an actual, profitable commercial service, it can earn millions of miles in the real world without incurring the massive cost of Waymo’s testing program. Over time, it is therefore easy to imagine that these startups will be expanded to new applications and the top speed of their vehicles will gradually increase. It will take a few years to reach the capabilities of a general taxi service, but it can still go faster than Waymo’s current approach.