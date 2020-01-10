Wayfair extends Google Cloud deal for hybrid cloud strategy

Loading...

How Wayfair approaches natural language processing, machine learning and returns

Larry Dignan from ZDNet has caught up with Dan Wulin, head of data science and machine learning at Wayfair, to explain how the company uses natural language processing for unstructured data and to track returns on investments in machine learning.

Wayfair is increasing its hybrid cloud strategy with a gamble on the Google Cloud Platform.

The profit for Google Cloud is considerable, because it draws attention to the retail trade and e-commerce. Both Google and Microsoft Azure have shown their clouds to retailers who are worried about competition from Amazon, owner of Amazon Web Services.

Google Cloud announced the Wayfair deal prior to the annual conference of the National Retail Federation in New York.

Wayfair started with Google Cloud for burst capacity and expanded to include calculation, storage, networking, analysis and G Suite. The furniture seller wants to scale up and use Google’s knowledge about machine learning and analysis. Wayfair already has an internal data analysis unit, but uses Google Cloud to generate insights.

Steve Crusenberry, vice president of infrastructure and platform technology at Wayfair, led ZDNet through the decision of Google Cloud.

How did you break the Google Cloud versus AWS and Azure decision? Did Amazon matter as a competitor?

Google’s cloud services are an ideal match for our hybrid cloud infrastructure. The ease with which we could connect our automation platform and our comparable SRE-based (Site Reliability Engineering) operational models were sales factors. Moreover, we have a long-standing partnership with Google in general, so it made sense to extend that collaboration to Google Cloud.

We have previously spoken with Wayfair about his machine learning and AI efforts. What did Google bring to the table in that regard?

We have a team of more than 2,300 engineers and data scientists who build our machine learning algorithms internally. As we have continued to grow on a massive scale, Google Cloud helps us to store and process the huge amounts of operational data that we use to generate powerful, seamless experiences with merchandising and personalization, as well as marketing and promotional campaigns.

You go hybrid, so what is the optimal ratio between cloud and your own infrastructure in the next five years. What is the optimum ratio?

Our hybrid cloud strategy is to completely blur the lines between our data centers and the cloud. We dynamically move workloads between our data centers and the Google Cloud to meet peak capacity and processing requirements of our website and related applications. We use real-time performance and customer experience statistics to help us determine the right proportions throughout the day.